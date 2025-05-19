PPS Motors Launches Luxury Kodiaq in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: Skoda Auto India, marking 25 years in India and 130 years globally is continuing celebrations with the launch of the all-new generation of its luxury 4x4, the Kodiaq at PPS Motors Skoda Showroom at Kondapur Hyderabad. The year 2025 opened the doors to the New Era for Skoda Auto in India with the launch of its first ever sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq. The landmark year also sees the brand continue on its premium portfolio with the launch of the latest Kodiaq luxury 4x4 in India. Into its second generation in India and internationally, the brand-new Kodiaq arrives in India with its signature blend of luxury, refinement, off-road ability, on-road dynamics and seven-seat versitility.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India shares, "In March, we recorded our biggest ever monthly sales in India, driven by the Kylaq launch, and supported by the Kushaq and Slavia. This is one of many new records we aim to set this year. In line with our product offensive strategy, the launch of the all-new Kodiaq showcases the other end of our product spectrum with Skoda's luxury and technology prowess. The Kodiaq has now grown to be an important legacy name for us like the Octavia and Superb. The Kodiaq offers the ultimate luxury and handling for city roads and also packs in versatile all-terrain capabilities."

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, "We are excited to introduce the all-new Skoda Kodiaq, one of the most eagerly awaited premium SUVs from Skoda. Engineered to deliver an exceptional driving experience, the new Kodiaq seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, premium features, and a bold, dynamic design. With this launch, we are confident of further strengthening PPS Skoda's position in the premium SUV segment. We are truly encouraged by the enthusiastic response the new Kodiaq has received and would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers for their continued trust and overwhelming response."

At the heart of the Kodiaq

Skoda Auto's premier 4x4 is powered by a 2.0 TSI engine making 150kW and 320Nm of torque. This power and torque is distributed to both axles through a seven-speed dual clutch DSG automatic. It is based on the MQB37 platform and is available in the Sportline and Selection L & K variants with both offering seven seats. Assembled in India at the brand's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the Kodiaq has been rated to provide fuel efficiency of 14.86 km/l by ARAI.

Measuring up the Kodiaq

The all-new generation of the Kodiaq is 59mm longer than its previous generation. It has a length of 4,758mm and height of 1,679mm. It is 1,864mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,791mm. Fully laden, the all-new Kodiaq stands 155mm off the ground. The three-row luxury 4x4, like before, offers a lot of luggage capacity in its versatile interior. With all three seats up, the Kodiaq offers 281 litres of luggage space. With the third-row seats folded to the floor, this luxury SUV can carry 786 litres of luggage, and with both the rear rows down, the Kodiaq affords a cavernous carrying capacity of 1,976 litres.

Inside out

The new Skoda Kodiaq continues its tradition of refined luxury with two distinct interior themes, an all-black sporty decor for the Sportline variant and premium Cognac leather upholstery in the Selection L & K trim. Elevating the cabin's technology and convenience, it now features a 32.77-cm infotainment system, along with multi-function Smart Dials equipped with tactile rotary knobs and screens allowing seamless control over HVAC, seat ventilation, audio settings and drive modes. Ergonomic enhancements include a newly positioned gear-selector behind the steering wheel for improved accessibility and a tablet holder for rear-seat passengers, adding to their convenience.

The luxury quotient is further amplified with Ergo front seats that offer advanced pneumatic massage function, ensuring superior comfort and spine support. The inclusion of acoustic package with acoustic front - side windows helps in reducing exterior noise, creating a serene and premium driving experience. Safety and comfort are paramount, with 9 airbags, a sliding panoramic sunroof, and a 725W Canton sound system with 13 speakers and a sub-woofer for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, rolling sunblinds in the rear windows further enhance privacy and passenger comfort.

Bold Exterior

The Skoda Kodiaq stands out with its all-new design and premium styling elements. The LED Beam Crystallinium headlamps now feature a Welcome Effect, adding a touch of sophistication upon unlocking this luxury 4x4. The Selection L & K trim exudes elegance with Dark Chrome accents, while the Sportline variant embraces a sportier persona with Glossy Black highlights. Enhancing its road presence, the Kodiaq sports a front grille with an integrated horizontal light strip, creating a striking visual identity, while a red strip connecting the tail lamps further accentuates the SUV's width, ensuring a distinctive and commanding presence on the road.

The all-new Kodiaq is available in six colour options: Moon White, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Velvet Red, Race Blue. The Selection L & K gets an exclusive Bronx Gold and the Sportline gets an exclusive Steel Grey.

Driving luxury from ownership to maintenance

Skoda Auto India will also be offering some delectable ownership and maintenance solutions for Kodiaq owners. This Skoda flagship will offer a standard warranty of 5-year/125,000 kms - whichever earlier. There is also a 10-year complimentary Road-Side Assistance on offer with this luxury 4x4. Bringing service costs down further is Skoda Supercare, a standard maintenance package, which is available at no cost to the customer for the first year.

The Kodiaq so far

The Kodiaq made its India debut in 2017 as a seven-seat luxury 4x4, a tradition it continues to this day. This premium family car was the one that began Skoda Auto's legacy of naming ICE SUVs beginning with the letter 'K' and ending with a 'Q'. Skoda Auto India has furthered this tradition with the India-specific Kushaq and Kylaq SUVs. The Kodiaq derives its name from the Kodiak archipelago in Alaska, USA and the Kodiak bear that calls the region home denoting the beauty and ruggedness of the geography and its prime predator.

Price INR (Ex-Showroom)

Kodiaq Sportline Rs. 46 89 000

Kodiaq Selection L & K Rs. 48 69 000

*All prices ex-showroom India

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. PPS Motors represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing 20 renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 18,800 crores in FY 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)