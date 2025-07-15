PPS Motors - Mahindra's Largest Dealer in India - Inaugurates New Dealership at Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: PPS Motors, part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the inauguration of its new Mahindra dealership in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The inauguration of the new facility was attended by Mr. Baneswar Banerjee, President & National Sales Head, Mahindra, Mr. Deepak Sinha, National Head for Sales and Service Delivery, Mahindra Electric and other senior officials from both the organizations.

The latest facility, strategically located at Kanakapura Road, offers access to a large residential area having high potential buyers and sits at the heart of one of area's key automotive hubs. This 9,500 sq. ft. facility can display 5 vehicles together and is designed to provide holistic customer experience - offering Mahindra's full range of Passenger Vehicles (ICE & EV). With a modern colour palette, dramatic lighting, intuitive technology and a seamless interaction, every element of the space in the dealership showroom is crafted to evoke the sense of progressive design, intelligent innovation and refined elegance. The customers will step into an immersive environment complete with a showcase of Mahindra's breakthrough technologies - from the INGLO Electric Origin architecture to MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world along with Hero features.

This year PPS Group has strengthened its extensive footprint in India and continued to hold its position as Mahindra's largest sales and after-sales partner in India. Currently, group's 137 Mahindra touchpoints are spread across in six states - Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu recording a sale of over 37,000 Mahindra vehicles in FY 2025 alone. Currently, PPS Mahindra operates 12 Mahindra touchpoint in Karnataka, comprising 8 showrooms and 4 Servicing Workshops. The group has sold over 6,500 Mahindra vehicles in Karnataka in FY 2025.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, "We are delighted to inaugurate our latest flagship Mahindra showroom in Bengaluru, further strengthening our enduring partnership with one of India's fastest-growing automotive brands. Our journey of nearly seven decades with Mahindra witnessed building a relationship rooted in trust, shared vision, and customer-centricity. Our deep understanding of evolving customer needs, combined with Mahindra's advanced and future-ready vehicle portfolio, enables us to consistently deliver a best-in-class ownership experience."

As per industry reports, Karnataka witnessed a 25 per cent increase with a total of around 49.16 lakhs cars in 2024-25 compared to 39.37 lakh cars in 2020-21 having added 9.79 lakhs cars in these 4 years.

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. PPS Motors represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing 18 renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 21,000 crores (unaudited) in FY 2025.

