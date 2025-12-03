Prateek Madhav Honoured with National Award for Individual Excellence by DEPwD, MoSJ & E

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 3: AssisTech Foundation (ATF), India's first ecosystem enabler for Assistive Technology (AT), is proud to announce that Prateek Madhav, Co-Founder and CEO at ATF, has been conferred the prestigious National Award for the empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwDs) by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ & E), Government of India.

Prateek Madhav received the award under the Individual Excellence category: Divyagata ke Kheshtra Mein Sarvshresth Anusandhan / Navpravartan / Utpad Vikas (Best Research / Innovation / Product Development in the Field of Disability). He was honoured with this award at New Delhi by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions towards the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities are presented annually by the DEPwD and MoSJ & E on December 3rd - The International Day of Persons with Disabilities to honour individuals and institutions that have made exceptional contributions to promoting inclusion and empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Speaking on receiving the honour, Prateek Madhav, Co-Founder and CEO, AssisTech Foundation said, "This recognition is deeply humbling and reinforces our commitment at ATF to building a more inclusive world through the power of Assistive Technology. It is not just a personal milestone but a reflection of the incredible efforts of our entire ecosystem - our startups, mentors, partners, and the disability community, who continue to drive innovation with purpose and passion. As we step into the next phase of AT ecosystem growth, we are excited to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further accelerate impact and unlock new possibilities for inclusion."

The award is a testament to Prateek's vision and leadership in advancing India's AT ecosystem. Under his guidance, ATF has established India's first platform dedicated to fostering innovation in AT, supporting over 500+ AT startups, accelerating 65 AT ventures, and positively impacting the lives of over 1 million PwDs across the country.

AssisTech Foundation (ATF) is India's first Assistive Technology (AT) ecosystem enabler that focuses on empowering Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by enabling Learning, Livelihood, and Living opportunities (3Ls of Empowerment). ATF does this by harnessing the power of AT and supporting the development of innovative technology products and services. In a span of 6 years, ATF has impacted the lives of over 1 million Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through its high-impact programs and initiatives and has established a network of over 500 AT Startups in the country. ATF is accelerating 65 AT Startups as part of its portfolio, which have collectively developed 120+ AT products and secured over 60 patents.

