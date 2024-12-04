Precision, Agility, Adrenaline: BMW M Town revs-up hearts in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 4: BMW Group India held its most awaited racetrack driving experience - M Town. The three-day program was held at Buddh International Circuit from 1-3 December 2024. The exclusive driver training program demonstrated the dynamism, versatility and high performance of the BMW M car range.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW M represents precision, agility, and the exhilarating thrill of high-performance driving, embodying the spirit of the most powerful letter in the world. With BMW M Town, this legacy takes on a new dimension, offering fans and petrolheads an unmatched opportunity to experience the adrenaline of racetrack driving under expert guidance. More than just a driving event, BMW M Town is a gateway to the heritage and engineering brilliance of BMW M, crafted for those who demand the extraordinary. This edition pushes boundaries by blending M's adrenaline-charged performance with the sustainability of BMW i, spotlighted by the all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive and the cutting-edge BMW M5 with its M Hybrid powertrain. Seamlessly balancing combustion and electric power, these innovations redefine performance and efficiency, empowering drivers to conquer every road and racetrack with unmatched confidence and style."

'M Town' - the BMW M Driver Training program is a specially designed full-day event by BMW driving experts on renowned racetracks in India. Performance car enthusiasts can test and hone their driving skills while experiencing the dynamic nature of BMW M models. The 'M Town' program will involve various driving conditions such as cornering, high-speed straights and dynamic braking and avoidance manoeuvres, dual lane changes, oversteering, understeering and timed slalom dramatic changes in elevation.

The BMW M5, BMW M4, BMW M2, BMW i5 M60 xDrive, BMW M 340i and Z4 M40i will carry adrenaline levels to new heights with their prowess. Thus, guaranteeing a drive filled with pure, unadulterated excitement and 'Sheer Driving Pleasure'.

BMW M Automobiles are produced by BMW M GmbH (a subsidiary of BMW AG). Sophisticated technology, individuality and safety - the BMW M cars offer an unmatched experience of exclusive, high-performance driving. Presently, the M range in India includes the all-new BMW M2 Coupe, the BMW M340i (locally produced), the BMW Z4 M40, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe, the first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive, the BMW XM, the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, the BMW M4 Competition Coupe, the BMW M4 CS and the all-new BMW M5.

M. THE MOST POWERFUL LETTER IN THE WORLD.

Motorsport as passion. Driving pleasure as mission. Perfection as driving force. And always with one target in mind: To create automobiles with the potential of becoming legends. We won't accept anything less.

Driven by motorsport, the exclusively equipped cars meet the highest demands for agility, dynamics and power with ease. Powerful engines combined with an expressive design and top-class functionality are evidence of how much passion was involved in the construction of each vehicle.

Born on the racetrack. At home on every road. M Automobiles. The world's toughest test track is where M Automobiles learn their moves. The Nordschleife of the Nurburgring is where the soul of every M Automobile is shaped and developed. A soul that is dedicated to motorsport. And that feels at home on every road.

BMW M is part of an exceptional motorsport history and stands for a passion for high performance. One that can be felt every day - on the street or on the racetrack. What makes BMW M a trailblazer is the engineers' passion for combining authentic motorsport functionality with exclusive and sporty aesthetics.

The products are just as unique as the brand. Inspired by motorsport, the exclusively outfitted BMW M automobiles easily fulfil the highest demands for agility, dynamics and power. M Performance automobiles - from the first metre - trigger maximum fascination. Without compromising, they combine the best of a series with the dynamic genes of BMW M. Finally, the BMW M Portfolio is topped up with BMW Individual which allows an unlimited expression of your personality through adding individual wishes.

