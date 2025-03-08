Pregnancy Planning in a Busy World: Expert Advice for Women on International Women's Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: In the midst of balancing demanding careers, family obligations, and personal goals, many women find it challenging to focus on pregnancy planning. Yet, taking the time to prioritize health and well-being during this important phase is crucial. On International Women's Day, we celebrate the strength and resilience of women as they navigate the complexities of daily life, all while planning for the future. Expert advice on pregnancy planning helps women make informed decisions, ensuring they are both physically and emotionally prepared for this new chapter. This article offers practical guidance for women on how to seamlessly incorporate pregnancy planning into their busy lives, all while maintaining a focus on their health, career, and aspirations.

1. Dr. Gauri Agarwal, MD, DNB, MBBS, Founder & Director - Seeds of Innocence, New Delhi

In today's fast-paced world, balancing career, family, and personal health can be challenging, especially when planning for pregnancy. Dr. Gauri Agrawal, a leading fertility expert, shares simple yet effective tips to help women prepare for motherhood while managing their busy lives.

First, prioritize your health, maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. Managing stress is equally important, and yoga and meditation can help. If you're considering pregnancy, consult a doctor early to assess your reproductive health and address any concerns. Keeping track of your menstrual cycle and ovulation can improve your chances of conception.

Women today have more options than ever, including fertility preservation and assisted reproductive technologies. Whether you're planning now or in the future, informed decisions and self-care are key. On this International Women's Day, let's celebrate women's strength and empower them with the right knowledge for a healthy pregnancy journey!

2. Dr. Richa Singh, Medical Director, Urvara Fertility Centre (Lucknow), (MBBS, DNB OBS & GYNE), DRM (Germany), FRM (Gujarat), Hysteroscopy Specialist (Dubai), Laparoscopy Specialist (AIIMS), Delhi

On International Women's Day, Dr. Richa Singh offers valuable advice for women navigating the complexities of pregnancy planning in today's fast-paced world. With busy work schedules, personal commitments, and daily stress, finding time to plan for a family can feel overwhelming. Dr. Richa emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle, including a nutritious diet, regular exercise, and stress management, while consulting a healthcare provider for a fertility check-up. Understanding your fertility window is also key; using tools like ovulation calendars and fertility apps can help track the best time to conceive. She advises women to balance work, relationships, and pregnancy planning, as postponing pregnancy for too long can affect fertility. Financial planning is equally important, as budgeting for baby expenses and securing health insurance with maternity benefits ensures financial stability. Dr. Richa underscores the significance of self-care, relaxation, and starting the journey early for a healthier pregnancy and future.

3. Dr. Richa Jagtap, Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, India

Pregnancy Planning in a Busy World: Expert Insights on Egg Freezing

Balancing career ambitions, personal goals, and family planning can be challenging. As fertility naturally declines with age, many women choose to delay pregnancy for various reasons. This International Women's Day, consider egg freezing--an advanced reproductive option that allows you to preserve fertility and embrace motherhood on your own terms.

Egg freezing is a safe and effective process where eggs are retrieved, frozen, and stored for future use. Experts recommend undergoing the procedure in the late 20s to early 30s for the best outcomes. It is an ideal option for those focusing on career growth, not yet ready for parenthood, or managing medical conditions affecting fertility. With advancements in reproductive technology, frozen eggs maintain their quality, increasing the chances of conception when the time is right.

Taking control of your reproductive future provides the confidence to plan without the pressure of a ticking biological clock.

This Women's Day, take charge of your choices--because motherhood should be on your terms!

4. Dr. Bandana Sodhi, MD, DNB, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Gyn Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgeon), Director at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash-2, New Delhi, Former Faculty with AFMC Pune and Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi

In today's ultra-busy world, achieving a work-life balance can be challenging for any woman. Planning a pregnancy while managing a career and personal commitments can feel overwhelming. However, with proper preparation, women can ensure a healthy pregnancy while balancing their busy schedules. The first step is a preconception checkup to assess overall health and manage any pre-existing medical conditions. This should include basic fertility tests and starting prenatal vitamins with folic acid. Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise routine can optimize fertility. Preconception counseling should also include learning to track ovulation cycles. Managing stress through relaxation methods and ensuring adequate sleep is essential, as chronic stress can impact conception. Women should also review maternity leave policies and financial plans before pregnancy. Additionally, quitting smoking and avoiding alcohol can improve fertility outcomes. Emotional well-being is equally important, and support from family and partners can help maintain emotional balance. If pregnancy planning is delayed due to professional commitments, understanding social egg freezing options can be beneficial. By planning ahead and making informed choices, women can successfully balance their personal and professional goals while preparing for a healthy pregnancy.

5. Dr Simrandeep Kaur, MBBS, MD (Obs Gynae), Fellowship Reproductive Medicine (Gold Medalist), Director Reproductive Medicine, Infertility and IVF, GAD Advanced Ortho Gynae Clinics, Janakpuri, New Delhi. Visiting consultant Apollo Cradle Hoapital, Ferticity IVf Clinics

In today's fast-paced world, women juggle multiple responsibilities--career, family, and personal well-being--often leaving little time for pregnancy planning. However, a healthy pregnancy starts long before conception. It's essential for women to focus on balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and stress management. Preconception checkups can help identify any underlying health concerns, ensuring a smooth journey ahead. Additionally, understanding fertility windows and seeking timely medical advice can make conception easier. Most importantly, women should prioritize their emotional and mental well-being, as a positive mindset plays a crucial role in a healthy pregnancy. On this International Women's Day, let's celebrate women's resilience and remind them that planning for motherhood should be empowering, not overwhelming. With the right guidance and support, women can embrace this journey with confidence and joy.

6. Dr (Mrs) Prabhjot Manchanda, MBBS, DNB, MNAMS, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Director: Sanjeevani Healthcare, Ghatkopar West, Shanti Healthcare, Ghatkopar east, Also attached to Hiranandani hospital, Surya Hospital and Wockhardt Hospital

In today's fast-paced world, many women balance demanding careers, personal responsibilities, and social commitments, often putting pregnancy planning on the back burner. However, preparing for motherhood requires a proactive approach. A well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management play a vital role in optimizing fertility and ensuring a healthy pregnancy. Consulting a gynecologist for preconception care, including necessary screenings, lifestyle adjustments, and folic acid supplementation, is essential.

Women should also track their menstrual cycles, maintain a healthy weight, and manage any pre-existing medical conditions to improve pregnancy outcomes. Mental well-being is equally important--prioritizing self-care and emotional health can make the journey smoother.

On International Women's Day, I urge women to take charge of their reproductive health. Motherhood is a beautiful journey, and with the right planning, it can be a fulfilling and empowering experience. Your health today shapes the future of your child tomorrow.

7. Dr. Mayuri V. More, MS (OBGY), Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, Diploma in Reproductive Medicine (Germany), Consultant Fertility specialist, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Mulund East, Mumbai.

Planning pregnancy in a busy world requires amalgamation of health, work, and personal life. Prioritising physical and mental health, such as maintaining a balanced diet, exercise and reduction of stress is priority. Understanding your ovulation cycles and timing can increase the chances of conception even with a busy schedule. Financial and career planning should be considered in advance, including maternity/paternity leave and childcare arrangements. Consulting healthcare professionals at the right time can help streamline the process and provide the necessary support.

8. Dr. Rachita Munjal, MBBS, MS, FRM, DAGE (Germany), MRCOG 1(UK), Senior Consultant & A.Director, Reproductive Medicine, Cloudnine Hospital, Gurgaon

In today's fast-paced world, balancing career, personal aspirations, and family planning can feel overwhelming. However, pregnancy planning doesn't have to take a backseat to a busy lifestyle. The key is informed decision-making and proactive health management. Women should focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management, to optimize fertility. Consulting a specialist early can help assess reproductive health and plan accordingly. Advancements in reproductive medicine now offer flexible options, from fertility preservation to assisted reproductive techniques, empowering women to choose the right time for motherhood. On this International Women's Day, I encourage every woman to prioritize her well-being and embrace the journey of motherhood on her own terms. My experience has shown that personalized care and timely interventions can significantly enhance fertility outcomes.

9. Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

In today's fast-paced world, women often juggle careers, personal aspirations, and family responsibilities, making pregnancy planning a unique challenge. However, with the right approach, it is possible to balance both professional and personal goals while ensuring a healthy pregnancy. Prioritizing preconception health, maintaining a balanced diet, managing stress, and consulting a fertility specialist early can make a significant difference. Women should also be aware of their reproductive health, including ovarian reserve and potential risks associated with delayed conception. Advances in fertility treatments, such as IVF, provide hope for those facing challenges. On this International Women's Day, I encourage every woman to take charge of her reproductive health, seek expert guidance when needed, and embrace motherhood with confidence and informed choices.

