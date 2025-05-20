Premier Energies Limited and Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. Announce a Joint- Venture for Solar Wafer Manufacturing

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20: Premier Energies Limited, an integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, has signed a 74:26 joint venture agreement with Taiwan-based Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. (SAS), whose subsidiary, GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., is the world's third-largest manufacturer of semiconductor silicon wafer with expertise in the research, development, and manufacturing of Silicon wafers.

The JV will establish a 2 GW per annum State-of-the-art manufacturing plant in India. It will slice polysilicon ingots into silicon wafers for use in the production of photovoltaic cells and modules. The collaboration aims to bring together Premier Energies' large-scale manufacturing capabilities with SAS's advanced expertise in semiconductor wafer manufacturing.

On the occasion of signing the JV agreement, Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director of Premier Energies, commented, "This agreement marks the start of our backward integration into solar wafers. We are excited to partner with SAS to produce high-quality solar wafers to increase the share of local manufacturing in the solar value chain. The JV will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Make-in-India policy initiative of the Indian government."

Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., stated that this cooperation will be an important step for our future development in India. SAS and Premier Energies will bolster a critical aspect of the solar supply chain among various industry in India domestic and overseas markets. Furthermore, this can enhance both operational resilience and seize the strong demand of Indian market.

Premier Energies is a publicly listed company and a leading player in India's renewable energy sector with a current manufacturing capacity of 11.1 GW (including 5.8 GW under construction). The company is known for its innovation, sustainability, and employee culture, holding the distinction of winning a Great Place to Work certification for four consecutive years.

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. (SAS), established in 1981, is a leading global supplier in the semiconductor and solar industries. While SAS itself focuses on high-performance solar cells and modules, the broader SAS Group offers a comprehensive range of related products through its subsidiaries, including high-quality silicon ingots, polished and epitaxial wafers, and sapphire wafers. Renowned for its technological excellence and superior product performance, SAS has consistently broken operational records and earned recognition as a top performer in both domestic and international markets. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner in the solar and semiconductor industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)