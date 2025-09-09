PrivacyShield Launches India's First "Consent Centre" - A Self-Service Privacy Portal for Individuals under DPDP Act 2023

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: PrivacyShield, India's leading privacy management solution provider, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking feature, Consent Centre - a first-of-its-kind self-service portal designed to empower individuals and simplify compliance for organisations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP 2023).

Consent Centre is built to serve customers, vendors, employees, job applicants, website visitors, and event/webinar registrants whose personal data is collected by organizations. The portal provides individuals with:

* Transparency: A single window to view all personal data collected by the organization.

* Control: Access to consent history with the ability to withdraw or update consents.

* Rights Enablement: Secure authentication to raise and track Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs).

By enabling direct access to data and consent history, Consent Centre reduces the volume of DSAR requests, eliminates fraudulent claims, and helps organisations demonstrate accountability and compliance in line with DPDP requirements.

"India's DPDP Act has shifted the spotlight on transparency, accountability, and individual rights. Organisations can no longer wait for requests to come in - they must proactively enable individuals to understand and control how their data is used," said Debasish Pramanik, Co-Founder of PrivacyShield.

"Consent Centre is our answer to this challenge - a citizen-first, Make in India platform that not only reduces compliance burden but also builds trust at scale. We believe this is a defining moment for Indian enterprises to move from reactive compliance to proactive empowerment."

About PrivacyShield

PrivacyShield is a comprehensive privacy management solution developed for Indian organizations to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP 2023). Its modular platform includes Data Discovery, Consent Management, Data Subject Access Request (DSAR), Record of Processing Activities (RoPA), and Cookie Consent Management.

By combining AI-powered automation with deep regulatory expertise, PrivacyShield enables enterprises to transform compliance into a competitive advantage, build trust with stakeholders, and reduce risks of financial penalties and reputational damage.

For more information, visit: www.privacyshield.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)