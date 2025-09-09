Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment's Jawed Habib Seminar in Kolkata Concludes Successfully

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9: Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment successfully hosted the "One Day Look & Learn Seminar" with celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib in Kolkata, witnessing an overwhelming response from salon professionals, hairstylists, and beauty enthusiasts.

The day-long event featured live hairstyling demonstrations, step-by-step training on trending cuts and coloring techniques, grooming lessons, and interactive Q & A sessions. Participants also received awards and certificates from Jawed Habib, adding prestige to the experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawed Habib said, "Hairstyling is about confidence and self-expression. The energy in Kolkata has been incredible."

Founder Priyanka Ghosh added, "Our mission is to empower and inspire talent in the beauty and fashion industry. The success of this seminar proves we are on the right path."

The seminar concluded with participants leaving motivated and industry-ready, reaffirming Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment's role as a leading platform for talent development in the grooming and beauty sector.

