PRO FX Tech Limited launches ₹40.30 crore IPO

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 23: PRO FX Tech Limited, engaged in the business of retail and distribution of specialized AV products used for home theatres, custom theatres and home automation systems, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will open on June 26, 2025, and close on June 30, 2025, with a price band of ₹82 to ₹87 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 46,32,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹40.30 crore at the upper price band. The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited. Cameo Corporate Services Limited is acting as the registrar to the issue.

The minimum application lot is 1,600 equity shares. Allocation is as follows:

-21,95,200 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)

- 6,59,200 shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII)

- 15,37,600 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RII)

- 2,40,000 shares for Market Makers

Utilization of Proceeds:

- Expansion of business operations including working capital

- General corporate purposes

Company Overview

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bangalore, PRO FX Tech Limited specializes in customized AV solutions for residential and commercial spaces. It operates through 6 showrooms, 2 experience centres, and 28 service centres across 5 cities.

Financial Highlights (FY25):

- Revenue: ₹129.38 crore

- EBITDA: ₹17.06 crore (13.19%)

- PAT: ₹12.24 crore (9.41%)

- ROE: 39.71%

- ROCE: 43.58%

- Debt/Equity: 0.06

Leadership

- Mr. Manmohan Ganesh, Managing Director

- Mr. Appadurai Manuel Santhana Joekumar, CFO

Investor and Media Contact:

Corporate Communications - PRO FX Tech Limited

PROFX Global Theatre, Ground Floor, 84, Barton Centre, MG Road, Bangalore - 560001

- Email: info@profx.com

- Website: www.profx.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. PRO FX Tech Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)