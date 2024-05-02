Profine India launched Koemmerling's Cutting-Edge Compounding Centre at Vadodara Facility

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 2: profine India, a fully-owned subsidiary of profine GmbH, the global leader in manufacturing uPVC window and door profiles, PVC sheets, and shutter systems, proudly inaugurated Koemmerling's state-of-the-art compounding centre at its Vadodara factory on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The launch of the new compounding centre was graced by the presence of Dr. Peter Mrosik, Owner and Group CEO, profine GmbH; Christian Amling, COO, profine GmbH; and Farid Khan, Director & CEO, profine India. This investment underscores Koemmerling's commitment to delivering top-quality uPVC door and window profiles to its customers both domestically and globally.

The new compounding centre stands as a testament to Koemmerling's dedication to innovation and quality in manufacturing. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the compounding centre ensures precision and efficiency in the production process, meeting the demands of today's discerning market. For more information, please visit www.koemmerling.co.in and www.profine-group.com.

The launch of the new compounding centre marked a significant advancement for Koemmerling, enhancing its production capacity and meeting the increasing demand for uPVC profiles while maintaining the highest standards of quality. The innovative features of the compounding centre, including the VORTEX formation for homogeneous blends and the aspiratory system for moisture removal, ensure superior product quality and operational efficiency. Leveraging Zeppelin's renowned expertise in mixing technology, exceptional performance, reliability, and safety features, the facility guarantees the production of homogeneous dry blends with high gloss values and a smooth surface finish, meeting international standards for quality and safety.

With the installation of the compounding centre from Zeppelin, Koemmerling becomes the first and only company in the industry to implement such advanced technology. This strategic move positions Koemmerling as a frontrunner in the uPVC profile manufacturing sector, equipped to address the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

Farid Khan, Director & CEO of profine India, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the Vadodara facility, stating, "We are excited to introduce this advanced compounding centre to our manufacturing setup. This investment reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations. With this new addition, we are not only enhancing our production capabilities but also reinforcing our dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality uPVC profiles. This development represents a significant step forward for profine India and underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction."

Dr. Peter Mrosik, Owner and Group CEO, profine GmbH, highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership with Zeppelin to source this advanced technology equipment in India, emphasizing its alignment with profine's core values. He stated, "At profine, we firmly believe in embracing the best technical practices from around the world to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. The mixing technology perfectly complements our vision for excellence not just by delivering superior products but also reinforces our position as industry leaders in uPVC manufacturing. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in quality and innovation, driving positive change in the industry."

The inauguration of the compounding centre marks a significant milestone for Koemmerling and profine India, solidifying their position as pioneers in the uPVC industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Koemmerling remains committed to driving positive change in the industry.

About profine: profine GmbH - International Profile Group - is a worldwide leading manufacturer of PVC-U profiles for windows and doors and a renowned provider of shutter systems and PVC sheets. With its KOEMMERLING, KBE and TROCAL brands, the Group supplies its products to more than 100 countries and has an excellent international standing at 29 sites in 23 countries. profine Group manufactures at production facilities in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russia, India, the UK, Ukraine, the USA and China, with its head office in Troisdorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, and a payroll of over 3,000.

About Koemmerling India: Koemmerling - More than just a window! Koemmerling is a world-renowned brand of profine GmbH, Germany a worldwide leading manufacturer of uPVC profiles for windows and doors and a renowned provider of shutter systems and PVC sheets. Since 2013 KOEMMERLING uPVC profiles are being manufactured in India at its modern state-of-the-art extrusion plant built over 20,000 sqmt. of site at Vadodara, Gujarat. The facility is geared up with world's best technology, machines and tooling to produce highest quality uPVC window and door profiles.

Powered by its partner based philosophy, the company has continued to offer modern window & door systems while keeping quality and sustainability as their main force in product range. No wonder that many customers have remained loyal to KOEMMERLING since its inception in India. As an end to end provider, KOEMMERLING offers an extensive range of window and door systems for residential, hospitality & institutional sectors. In India, KOEMMERLING brand is regarded as one of the leading suppliers of the fenestration industry. We have a strong base of channel partners spread across the country. This is how we are in a position to react flexibly and individually to the specific demands of the market and offer top-quality products and consultation pan India. KOEMMERLING systems are key to a virtually inexhaustible design and aesthetic potential whether floor-to-ceiling, bay, arch windows & doors with distinctive features and angles. Know more at https://koemmerling.co.in/

