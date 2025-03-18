Propsoch Redefines Homebuying in India with Their Buyer-Centric Advisory Model

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: Buying a home is one of the biggest financial and emotional decisions in life. Yet, most Indian homebuyers step into this process with unreliable guidance, misleading pricing and a fragmented market that often leaves them vulnerable to poor decision-making. As a result, many end up either overpaying, facing unforeseen legal and financial complications or settling for homes that don't match their needs.

Propsoch, a Bengaluru-based startup, is changing the status quo by pioneering India's first buyer-centric real estate advisory platform. Unlike brokers or online listing portals functioning on the seller-driven process, Propsoch operates on a data-driven approach that weighs the pros and cons of each property on 80+ key factors - including builder credibility, construction quality, project efficiency and future appreciation.

Each evaluation is verified by seasoned architects who offer risk assessments and expert consultations that help homebuyers in Bengaluru make informed decisions.

With a database of 500+ RERA-approved projects across Bengaluru and partnerships with 210+ builders, Propsoch facilitates direct property purchases from them to eliminate high-pressure sales tactics.

A Proven Model for Smart Homebuying

Since its inception in 2022, Propsoch has garnered a 4.6-star Google rating that shows the satisfaction of over 1,000 homebuyers who have trusted the company with their property decisions. Customers highlight their in-depth analysis, transparency and expert guidance as key differentiators.

"For too long, homebuyers in India have had to navigate misleading marketing and opaque deals. Propsoch is changing that by putting real data at the centre of their homebuying journey. We support buyers at every step - from shortlisting and evaluating properties, assessing risks to negotiating deals and finally ensuring a stress-free purchase," Ashish Acharya, Founder & CEO of Propsoch.

"People don't just want listings - they want clarity, expert guidance and someone who's on their side. That's exactly what we're building at Propsoch."

How Propsoch's Guided Homebuying Service Works

Propsoch's Guided Homebuying service is structured through a five-stage process:

1. Discovery: Experts understand consumer preferences and their non-negotiables to kickstart the shortlisting process.

2. Shortlisting: Within 48 hours, Propsoch provides a curated list of properties that are a close match to the buyer's needs.

3. Site Visits: Buyers receive guided property tours with experts assessing the exact availability & quoted price of the units.

4. Deep Dive: Each shortlisted property is evaluated across 80+ key factors, using credible sources. Propsoch compiles these insights into its detailed Peace of Mind Report, highlighting essential aspects like lighting & ventilation, Vastu compliance, hidden costs and construction risks.

5. Negotiation: Expert-backed price negotiations help buyers secure the best deal without undue pressure.

Additionally, as part of its ancillary services, Propsoch provides legal and financial support, including home loan processing, agreement reviews and documentation guidance for a hassle-free experience.

Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Real Estate

The company has analyzed 500+ RERA-approved projects, provided 2,700+ hours of advisory services and helped thousands of buyers make risk-aware property decisions.

As Propsoch expands its buyer-first model to Pune and Mumbai, it continues to set new standards for homebuying across India.

For more information about Propsoch, pricing & service-related inquiries, visit www.propsoch.com.

