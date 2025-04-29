Protean Vidyasaarathi emerges as a trusted, digital-first scholarship platform empowering lakhs of students across India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: A recent nationwide student survey by Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) has highlighted the growing demand for accessible, end-to-end digital solutions in the education financing space that highlights the evolving needs of India's youth for career-oriented support.

The nationwide survey, conducted among 360 scholarship recipients through Protean's Vidyasaarathi platform revealed that 70.9% of students seek internship opportunities, 48.4% are interested in upskilling, and 46.1% want career guidance, pointing to a broader need for student development services.

These insights underscore the urgent need for digital-first solutions that not only fund education but also strengthen employability pathways.

India receives over 12.7 million scholarship applications every academic year, as per data from the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), MeitY. Yet, many deserving students, particularly from economically weaker sections, continue to face barriers related to awareness, accessibility, and procedural complexity.

Vidyasaarathi, Protean's flagship scholarship management platform, has disbursed Rs92 crore in scholarship funds to date, helping lakhs of students across India continue their academic journeys.

With Vidyasaarathi, Protean offers key features including:

* Zero application fees for students

* Robust verification to ensure authenticity and eligibility

* Direct disbursal of funds into student bank accounts

* CSR integration tools for corporates to run compliant, high-impact scholarship programs

The survey further reveals that over 75% of students found the online application process easy and accessible, while more than 70% expressed interest in services such as internships, upskilling programs, and career guidance.

Protean eGov Technologies aims to position Vidyasaarathi as a leading ecosystem for student advancement by integrating scholarships with skill development, career discovery, and industry partnerships. Through strategic collaborations with corporates, academic institutions, and skilling partners, Vidyasaarathi aims to continue to empower India's youth with opportunities that go beyond education, building a future-ready workforce for the nation.

About Protean:

Over the past 30 years, Protean has been at the forefront of building population-scale DPIs across taxation, identity services and social security. Aligned with India's visionary DPI framework built on open standards and protocols, the company continues to contribute towards multisectoral Open Digital Ecosystems across e-commerce, transport/mobility, agriculture, education & skilling, and health. Protean has evolved from being a system integrator into a high tech, agile product organisation, instrumental in powering enterprise digitization by offering consumer and corporate tech, along with infrastructure services in cloud and cybersecurity. With a deep-rooted focus on innovation and open digital ecosystems, the company remains a key enabler in the country's ongoing digital transformation.

