Prune Introduces Comprehensive One-Stop Solution for Mobile Connectivity

New Delhi [India], December 18: Prune, a new age telecom startup, is thrilled to announce its suite of services aimed at simplifying and enhancing user connectivity experiences. Dedicated to convenience and accessibility, Prune provides a diverse range of services, including SIM card sales, bill payments, e-SIM services, travel experiences, and more.

Prune acknowledges the challenges users encounter in managing their connectivity needs, be it for travel, business, or leisure. Recognizing importance of reliable and hassle-free connectivity, Prune presents an easy solution for all these services in one accessible platform, catering to both local and international connectivity needs.

Highlights of Prune's Offerings:

1. India's First Digital Telecom Store: Prune offers SIM cards with extensive coverage all over the globe. These SIM cards plans are suitable for various usage patterns, ensuring users stay connected without worrying about exorbitant charges. Prune provides SIM cards for all the network operators.

2. E-SIM Services: Embracing technological advancements, Prune offers e-SIM services for more than 190 countries, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. Users can seamlessly install and activate their e-SIMs, ensuring a convenient and efficient connectivity experience while traveling abroad.

3. Compare Prices: Prune's platform allows users to compare prices between different smartphones ensuring they make informed choices based on their specific requirements.

4. KYC Activation: Prune streamlines the Know Your Customer (KYC) activation process for E-SIMs, offering a quick installation

5. Bill Payment Services: Recognizing the inconvenience of managing multiple bills, Prune collaborates with Bharat Bill Pay to streamline bill payments. Users can conveniently pay their bills, manage subscriptions, and track usage, all through Prune's platform.

6. Customer support: Prune takes pride in its user-centric approach, offering dedicated 24/7 customer support to assist with any inquiries, ensuring users receive the support they need whenever they need it.

Prune is not just a service provider; its mission is to simplify the way people connect, ensuring seamless connectivity wherever you go. Whether you are a frequent traveler, a remote worker, or someone who values staying connected, Prune has the solution for you.

Prune's comprehensive offerings mark a significant step forward in the telecommunications industry, providing users with an easy and affordable way to stay connected wherever they go. With laying its main focus on E-sim, Prune is filling the gaps as users don't need to rely much on international roaming while travelling abroad. With a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, Prune is poised to revolutionize the way people experience connectivity.

Founder of Prune, Vivek Malhotra, said, "Prune's aim is to make global telecommunication effortless, efficient, and affordable. As India's first digital telecommunication platform, Prune is shaping the future of the telecommunication industry. With the focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Prune is committed to breaking down barriers and keeping the world connected."

For more information, please visit: www.prune.co.in.

