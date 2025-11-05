Prunes: A Naturally Sweet Way to Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Studies have shown that incorporating prunes into the diet can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Prunes, also known as dried plums, have a naturally low glycaemic index, making them a smart choice for those looking to manage blood sugar while enjoying a naturally sweet treat.

Each serving of prunes contains approximately 3 grams of dietary fibre, with about half being insoluble fibre, which helps speed up the passage of food through the digestive tract, and the other half soluble fibre, known to promote satiety, lower cholesterol, and support stable blood sugar levels.

Research indicates that a diet rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre can improve glycaemic control and reduce hyperlipidaemia in individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus (McIntosh & Miller, 2001). This makes prunes a beneficial addition to a balanced diet for overall metabolic health.

Chile's unique geography, bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing high-quality prunes. Grown with care and harvested at their peak, Chilean prunes are known for their exceptional flavour, texture, and nutritional value, making them a wholesome choice for health-conscious consumers around the world.

"Prunes are a nutrient-dense fruit that offer natural sweetness along with important health benefits. They are also rich in fiber, which keeps digestion smooth and helps control food cravings," said Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

Their versatility, taste, and gut health benefits make them a must-have pantry staple.

