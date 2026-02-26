PSG Dover Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Lab in Bengaluru to Strengthen Global Innovation, Engineering and Validation Capabilities

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25: PSG®, a Dover company, and a global leader in pump, metering, and dispensing solutions, announced the opening of its new PSG Lab in Jigani, Bengaluru. The new PSG Lab will support a wide range of technology and advanced product development, materials, and validation requirements for PSG's global product portfolio serving diversified markets.

The facility was inaugurated by Chris Walsh, Vice President Marketing & Engineering, PSG and Tushar Banerjee, Managing Director & Vice President - Dover India, along with senior leaders from PSG Dover and Dover India Innovation Centre.

Chris Walsh stated, "This state-of-the-art lab significantly enhances PSG's Innovation, technology development, R & D, next generation product development, materials, reliability, testing, validation and engineering capabilities in India. It reinforces the company's commitment to delivering high-performance flow solutions and supporting customers across mission-critical industries."

With a dedicated team of product development engineers, skilled specialists on polymers, fluid dynamics, finite element analysis, electronics and digital solutions, the Bengaluru center now supports PSG operations globally. These expanded capabilities will help accelerate product validation, shorten development cycles, and strengthen PSG's sustainable innovations.

About PSG

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, PSG Biotech, Quantex, Quattroflow and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents - North America, Europe and Asia (Including India) - in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with over $8 billion in annual revenue. With five operating segments and a workforce of 24,000 employees, Dover delivers industrial equipment, consumables, software, and digital solutions across critical markets worldwide. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

In India, Dover operates manufacturing units in Chennai, Bhiwadi, Mumbai and Vadodara, supported by multiple sales offices and an advanced Innovation Center & Engineering Lab in Bengaluru that serves Dover's global digital, IT and engineering programs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)