Puneet Gupta Joins FieldAssist as COO to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 26: FieldAssist is amongst a rare breed of bootstrapped and profitable startups, with over 300 employees and inching towards an annualised ARR of $10 million (FY 2025). The company is a top vertical SaaS provider, connecting stakeholders, streamlining sales and distribution processes, and serving clients in over 12 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Today, the company announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta, a seasoned veteran, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead and execute strategic growth initiatives.

Puneet's appointment as COO is a strategic move to accelerate FieldAssist's current rapid growth. His role extends beyond leading and executing growth initiatives; he will empower global FMCG and FMCD clients to prioritize route-to-market (RTM) initiatives. FieldAssist's robust 3i growth strategy--Information, Insight, and Impact--powered by FAi (AI/ML driven RTM planning and execution platform) is a clear testament to its commitment to efficiency-led uplift, geography & segment-specific growth, and product-led growth. The company is poised to pursue inorganic and organic opportunities, propelling it to newer heights.

Puneet has an impressive track record of achieving strategic growth, with a 3x to 5x scale-up in all his previous roles. Mr Gupta is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and is well-versed in corporate governance, financial planning and analysis. His diverse experience includes working with renowned companies such as IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., British Telecom, FIITJEE, Religare Enterprises, SMC Global Securities, and Pagepoint Services.

"FieldAssist aligns perfectly with my past experiences. I'm thrilled to enhance the company's growth strategy for a 5x growth," expressed Mr. Gupta. "I'm eager to collaborate with Divir and the executive team to drive innovation and significantly impact our customers' businesses."

With over 20 years of experience, Puneet has been a driving force in several significant ventures. Notably, he played a pivotal role in IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.'s IPO, which raised about Rs475 crore ($69.3 million) and valued the company at close to Rs3,000 crore ($417 million). Within two years of the IPO, he facilitated a QIP (qualified institutional placement) to raise Rs1,100 crore ($146.6 million). In his previous corporate development role, he was instrumental in driving over 15 investments worth $134 million in tech startups, including Zimyo, Realbooks, IMPL, Fleetx Technologies, Busy Infotech, Simply Vyapar, Legistify, EasyEcom, and M1Xchange, as well as two significant acquisitions, Busy and Finlite Technologies, totalling $75 million.

"We were already on a phenomenal growth trajectory in international markets and enterprise penetration. Puneet's strategic vision, operational insight, and innovative perspective on small and medium-sized businesses make him a vital addition to the FieldAssist team," said Divir Tiwari, CEO and Co-Founder. He added, "FieldAssist will benefit greatly from Puneet's exceptional fundraising and IPO experience in the company's IPO journey."

About FieldAssist

FieldAssist is a leading SaaS company that provides cutting-edge route-to-market (RTM) transformation for CPG companies. It connects all RTM value chain stakeholders, streamlining sales and distributor processes. The platform caters to over 650 clients in 12 countries spanning Southeast Asia, the Middle East, India, and Africa. It reaches 7.5 million retail outlets daily and supports 150,000 salespersons globally.

FieldAssist is the 'RTM Digital Transformation Expert' for brands like Coca-Cola, Gulf Oil, Nivea, Mars Petcare, 3M, Tradekings, Haldiram's, Everest, Atomberg, Wipro, Hamdard, Eureka Forbes, Bisleri, Borosil, Adani Wilmar, Henkel, Emami, Signify, Ching's and Mamaearth among others. For more information, visit https://www.fieldassist.com/

