Punjab-based Author Manoj Dhiman Explores the Metaverse in His New Hindi Novel 'Dharti Par Laute Aabhasi Duniya Ke Awtar'

VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 5: Manoj Dhiman, an author from Ludhiana (Punjab) has penned a new fiction book titled 'Dharti Par Laute Aabhasi Duniya Ke Awtar', a novel in Hindi. The storyline of the novel is based on Metaverse.

The preface is co-authored by Prof. Sunil, Head of the Hindi Department and Dean of the Faculty of Languages at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and Dr. Ajay Sharma, a noted Hindi novelist and recipient of the Hindi Shiromani Sahityakar award from the Punjab Government.

Prof. Sunil writes that "The novel titled presents a vivid picture of contemporary polytechnical society. In this novel, while running away from the realities of life, the growing desire of man towards the imaginary world (also called the virtual world) and all the good and bad effects and consequences of that world on his life have been discussed very seriously."

Further, Prof. Sunil writes that "Giving ample information about the technical and non-technical dimensions of this virtual world, evaluating its positive and negative aspects, it has also been told very consciously that its significance lies in its careful use. Otherwise, it is such a web of illusion in which a man enters on his own will but cannot get out of it. If this virtual world is resorted to to escape from the reality of life and to attain freedom and bliss or to fulfill the desire to live in the mere imagination of the self, then it is a vulgar and hellish joke played on oneself."

Prof. Sunil further writes that "The novel also points towards many burning issues of real life in the beauty of this virtual world. First of all, the multiple meanings in technological life and the increasing mental, physical, disease, oppression and the feelings of increasing distance and separation in practical life have been observed vividly."

Prof. Sunil adds, "The subject of the novel is complex, the language is simple, that is why the reader's understanding of that complexity is strengthened by reading it. At the level of the plot, this is an experimental novel. Writing in a genre like novel on such an almost untouched subject is unique in itself and also a discovery of a new path. The writer has thrown light on every aspect, every corner of scientific, social, political, economic, lifestyle. This novel provides a golden opportunity for a man to go within himself by removing many layers of mind and brain, to understand himself, to feel himself, to talk to himself and to encounter the mystery of the energies hidden within him."

Dr. Ajay Sharma writes that "The novel is full of information about what role avatars can play in the world of the metaverse. The plot of the novel is contemporary, perhaps for the first time it has become a part of a work. Whichever character appears, he brings new information and brings detailed information. At first it seems that the novel is full of information. But while reading it seems that information is an important part of this novel. If there is no information, the novel will seem incomplete. It will be difficult to read and understand, because there will be many readers like me who will not know the world of these avatars properly. We do not know when the novel, dealing with many new issues, enters our life. The novel has come to us with a storehouse of information. In this, information about many things of the past, present and future is available."

The novel has been published by New World Publication, Delhi. Dhiman has dedicated both books to his father, Late H.R. Dhiman, a veteran journalist from Ferozepur (Punjab).

Sharing his experiences, the Author Manoj Dhiman said, "Writing this technology-based novel was a great challenge for me because I was totally unaware of the subject. However, I did a lot of research to collect information and related material before penning it down. I started the story of this novel in a very simple manner in the first chapter. Like any reader when I read my own written words, I observed that the story seems to be ended here only. But this was not the end. Rather, it was a good start. Then I started developing the story after every chapter. I not only touched on technical issues of Metaverse thoroughly but also touched many other issues such as human relationships, women empowerment, comparison between a small city and Metro city and Avatars. I don't remember how the idea for this novel struck my mind. But I am sure that some divine power has given an idea for this unique novel."

Dhiman has also penned books earlier. These are 'Late Night Party', a collection of short stories (2007); 'Baarish Ki Boondein', a collection of poems (2009), 'Shoonya Ki Ore', a novel (2012); 'Yeh Makaan Bikau Hai', a collection of short stories (2021) and 'Khol Kar Dekho', a collection of short stories (2022) and 'Birju Naai Ki Dukan', a novel (2024) and 'Jaagte Raho', a collection of short stories (2024). The English translation of 'Late Night Party' has also been published, and the translation was done by Prof Shaheena Khan. His maiden book, "Late Night Party', was released in Ludhiana by former CBI Director Joginder Singh in 2007.

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has inducted Dhiman into the Board of Studies (PG) for Hindi from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)