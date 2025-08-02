Puraniks to Launch India's Tallest Thematic Tower for Middle Income Homebuyers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: In a bold move that could redefine urban housing for middle-income families, Puraniks has announced the launch of India's tallest thematic residential tower, a 50-storey skyscraper on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, tailored for the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore homebuyer.

For the first time in the country, a structure of such height will pair global architectural themes with accessible price points, a format typically associated with high-end luxury developments. With smartly designed 1 and 2 BHKs, along with flexible jodi options, the project is targeted at salaried professionals and first-time homebuyers looking to upgrade their lifestyle without crossing into premium segments.

Shailesh Puranik, Managing Director, Puranik Builders, stated:

"We're building more than the tallest tower on Ghodbunder Road. We're setting a national benchmark where ambition, elegance, and affordability can coexist. For too long, skyscraper living was a luxury dream for the few. We're here to change that."

Located in the rapidly growing Kavesar-Gaimukh zone, the tower is poised to become a defining icon of Ghodbunder Road, a corridor increasingly seen as the MMR's most inclusive housing destination. Property values in the area have more than doubled over the past decade, from ₹6,400 per sq. ft. in 2014 to ₹13,800 to ₹18,000 in 2024 (CRE Matrix), while remaining far more affordable than the MMR average. In FY 2024-25, 81% of buyers in the belt declared self-use, with residential sales rising over 28%.

With a track record of delivering 7.5 million sq. ft. and housing over 9,000+ families in the Ghodbunder belt, with this launch, Puraniks Group is deepening its focus on bold vertical developments that cater to India's aspiring middle class, combining scale, design, and smart urban living.

"There are taller buildings in India. And there are themed buildings. But there has never been a themed skyscraper created for the ₹70 lakh buyer," said a senior Mumbai-based property consultant. "This project marks a new era of vertical democratisation of aspiration."

With key infrastructure upgrades underway, including Metro Line 4, the Borivali Thane tunnel, and a proposed coastal arterial link, Ghodbunder Road is emerging as MMR's best-connected, future-ready residential corridor.

"The project's thematic reveal and brand identity are slated for August, with a full-scale launch scheduled for Q2 FY25 26."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)