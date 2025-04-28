PVR INOX Brings a Premium Movie Experience to Gurugram with ELAN MIRACLE

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28: PVR INOX, India's largest and most admired multiplex chain, has announced the opening of its newest destination for movie lovers -- a premium 6-screen cinema at ELAN MIRACLE, Sector-84. Poised to become a social and entertainment hotspot, this launch marks PVR INOX's 13th location in Gurugram, increasing its screen count in the city to an impressive 68.

Located strategically along the bustling Dwarka Expressway, the new property is more than just a multiplex -- it's an immersive lifestyle experience. As part of ELAN MIRACLE's sprawling 7-acre retail hub, the cinema is in stellar company with over 100 premium brands, including McDonald's, Haldiram's, Zudio, Fab India, Levi's, and more. With major players like MIA by Tanishq and SODHI's Hypermarket set to join soon, the area is on track to become Gurugram's next big entertainment and shopping magnet.

Inside the theatre, moviegoers can expect 762 plush seats, including 67 ultra-comfy recliners, spread across sleek, high-tech auditoriums fitted with 2K projection, Next Gen 3D, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound. From big-screen blockbusters to indie gems, every film is delivered with crystal-clear visuals and world-class audio.

One of the key highlights of the property is 'Cine Cafe' -- an all-new, signature concept that debuts at this location. It is a cozy cinema lounge meets coffee bar -- a relaxed social space where guests can sip, snack, and socialize before or after the film.

"With our newest multiplex at ELAN MIRACLE, we're not just adding screens -- we're shaping experiences," said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd. "Cinema is about connection, community, and shared emotion. This property reflects that ethos -- a beautifully designed, culturally rooted entertainment hub for a fast-growing city. Created with thoughtfully designed entertainment elements that blend convenience and cinematic excellence, ELAN MIRACLE offers that synergy -- a vibrant, modern environment that complements our vision for the future of cinema."

"The launch of PVR Cinemas at ELAN MIRACLE Mall is an important milestone in our vision to create renowned lifestyle destinations that deliver immersive, premium entertainment in alongside retail," said Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, ELAN GROUP. "This premium six-screen multiplex, combined with curated dining and entertainment zones, further reinforces ELAN MIRACLE's position as the entertainment hub of Dwarka Expressway. We remain committed to shaping Gurugram's evolving urban experience through collaborations and novel developments."

With this opening, PVR INOX continues its nationwide momentum into FY 2025-26, now operating 1,734 screens across 351 properties in 110 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

