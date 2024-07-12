PW Student Secures AIR 1 in CA Inter; 4 Students in Top 50 via Online Classes

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 12: Physics Wallah (PW), India's leading ed-tech platform's student bagged All India rank 1 (AIR-1). 19-year-old Kushagra Roy from Bhiwani, Rajasthan, a student of PW's online vertical, CA Wallah has scored 89.67% and achieved AIR-1 in CA Intermediate May 2024 examination. Alongside Kushagra, Rohan Gupta from Haryana achieved AIR-30, Armaan Khan from Seelampur, AIR-48, and Jai Sanjeev Karoshi from Maharashtra secured AIR-49. All four rankers had previously cleared their CA Foundation exams with the guidance of CA Wallah's online batches.

Born to a father who himself has been a CA-aspirant and continues to dream of clearing this exam, CA Inter May 2024 AIR 1 Kushagra was part of PW's CA Intermediate Udesh Regular (G1+G2) May 2024 batch. He took PW's online classes to prepare for this exam; his first attempt; after successfully clearing the Foundation level, for which he prepared through online classes of CA Wallah.

Fulfilling his father's dream and continuous support from him, he has been Kushagra's biggest motivation. After the tragic demise of his mother, Lt. Mrs. Premshila Roy, in 2015, Kushagra's father has single-handedly brought up both Kushagra and his elder brother, Kushal Kumar Roy; while managing the household chores and financially supporting the entire family.

Expressing his joy, Kushagra said, "I took to preparing at home with Physics Wallah's (PW) online classes for this year's CA Inter. My goal was to prepare for the test as much as I could and be ready for the examination. My father's continuous motivation and support of PW's classes helped me with an integrated approach building my practice and confidence. Even for CA Foundation, I studied from PW's online classes and that was enough for me to score 336 out of 400. And today, I can proudly say that online education alone can get you AIR 1."

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah (PW), shared his excitement over the results and said, "Our aim has always been to democratize education in India. We believe one shouldn't just rely on paying hefty fees to get quality education and guidance. Our recent results in NDA, NEET, GATE, and now CA, with students securing All India ranks and even AIR from studying just online, prove that PW is making a significant impact in the lives of students. When I interact with students and hear their stories of achievement--students who didn't even think of getting an education securing top ranks in competitive exams--I feel the happiest. These results are a testament to the quality of education we provide, and I couldn't be more thrilled."

PW's CA Wallah, launched in October 2022, has already garnered a substantial following, with over 3.6 lakh students on its YouTube platform and over 2.5 lakh students on the PW app. The platform offers CA Foundation and Intermediate courses, taught by the best faculty in India. Weekly online sessions and marathon classes before exams ensure thorough preparation, while practice sheets with text solutions are available on the PW app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)