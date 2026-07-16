PwC India Partners With Questt AI to Deploy Their Intelligence Warehouse (IW) Solution to Build Digital Brain for Enterprise AI

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 15: PwC India and Questt AI, a provider of Intelligence Warehouse solutions, today announced a partnership to help enterprises build a trusted knowledge foundation for AI. Built on Questt AI's Intelligence Warehouse (IW) platform, the solution creates a persistent, queryable layer of organisational context -- a 'digital brain' that helps AI agents operate based on how a company actually works, rather than relying on guesswork and incomplete signals. Together, Questt AI and PwC India will help enterprises build AI-ready organisational intelligence that supports more accurate, context-aware business outcomes.

"For AI agents to deliver meaningful business outcomes, they need more than access to data. They need an understanding of how the enterprise actually operates. That context is often distributed across systems, processes, and the experience of business leaders. By combining PwC India's transformation expertise with Questt AI's Intelligence Warehouse platform, organisations can create a persistent and governed layer of organizational intelligence; effectively a digital brain for the enterprise, that enables AI agents to work with greater accuracy, consistency and trust," said Sanjay Dawar, Partner and Leader - One Consulting, PwC India.

While AI models have become increasingly capable, they often lack the organisational context required to operate effectively in enterprise settings. Business structures, processes, metrics, decision frameworks, and institutional knowledge are distributed across systems and teams, making it difficult for AI agents to fully understand how an organisation operates. This can limit their ability to deliver accurate, context-aware outcomes without human review.

"The most advanced form of intelligence we know is human intelligence--and even humans need maps to navigate a new city. AI agents are no different. They need decision-worthy institutional memory--memory that preserves not just enterprise knowledge, but the reasoning, context, and decision-making processes that AI agents can rely on. Without that context, AI agents will hallucinate and cannot be trusted with business-critical decisions. With Questt AI's Intelligence Warehouse, we help clients build a structured, queryable model of their enterprise, enabling AI agents to reason with context, act with confidence, and make trustworthy decisions," said Sachin Arora, Partner - AI Advisory, PwC India.

Enabling AI agents to act with confidence requires a persistent, governed representation of organisational knowledge that remains current and accessible across the enterprise. Through Questt AI's Intelligence Warehouse, enterprises can bring together fragmented data, rules, decisions and institutional judgement into a governed knowledge layer that AI agents can query.

PwC India's role is to help enterprises establish and operationalise a persistent, trusted representation of organisational knowledge at scale. This involves working closely with business leaders and subject matter experts to capture institutional knowledge, contextualising it within the unique requirements of each industry, and reimagining workflows to take full advantage of AI-enabled ways of working rather than simply embedding AI into legacy processes.

"We built IW because the models are already smart enough -- what's been missing is the context, the way a specific company actually operates, most of it sitting in the heads of people who've run it for decades. IW captures that business-first, by talking to those people rather than just scraping their data. Partnering with PwC India means we can build out that brain inside enterprises that trust PwC India to know their industry and run the change. We give them a digital brain in weeks, and every agent they ever deploy inherits it on day one," said Akhil Singh, Founder and CEO, Questt AI.

Through this collaboration, PwC India brings together its industry experience, functional expertise across finance, supply chain, marketing, and operations, and its deep transformation and change capabilities with Questt AI's technology platform. Together, they will enable organisations to build and govern a trusted foundation of enterprise knowledge that supports AI adoption at scale and helps deliver sustainable business outcomes.

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