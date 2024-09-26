Qapitol QA Releases Q2 Update for its State of the Industry Report on Quality Engineering in Tech-funded Startups for FY24

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: Qapitol QA, a leader in digital quality assurance and quality engineering solutions, has released the much-anticipated Q2 2024 edition of its industry report titled "State of the Industry Report on Quality Engineering in tech-funded startups for FY24 - A Q2 Update." This update builds on the Q1 report, integrating the latest data and providing fresh insights into the evolving landscape of quality engineering within high-growth startups. This latest edition addresses the pressing challenges startups face today, including the increasing reliance on automation, the expanding role of Artificial Intelligence in quality engineering, and the complexities of maintaining regulatory compliance. The report also alludes to critical data points, updated market trends, and strategies to help startups optimize their quality engineering processes and scale efficiently.

Panguluri SK Mohan, CEO, Qapitol QA, emphasized the significance of quality engineering in driving innovation and business success, "What was apparent even back in Q1 is now more evident. High-growth startups no longer view quality engineering as a secondary concern. It is a strategic differentiator, one that empowers companies to innovate faster while maintaining product excellence. Our Q2 2024 report strives to provide actionable insights for startups to stay ahead of the curve and deliver unparalleled quality at speed."

The Q2 2024 report also underscores Qapitol QA's deep expertise in quality engineering and its ongoing commitment to supporting startups in navigating the complex challenges of product development and scaling. As a trusted partner to over 50 venture-backed startups and numerous unicorns, Qapitol QA remains at the forefront of digital transformation, offering cuttiedge solutions to ensure the quality and reliability of software products.

To read the report "State of the industry report on Quality Engineering in tech-funded startups for FY24 - A Q2 Update." (Click link to download)

The full report is available for download on our website.

Qapitol transcends the boundaries of conventional quality engineering. As a digital technology company, their mission is to empower high-growth startups, unicorns, and market disruptors across India and the Middle East. Their end-to-end Digital Assurance and IP-led Quality Engineering solutions drive faster, high-quality product releases while optimizing the overall cost of quality. With a team of 300+ seasoned experts, they cover everything from test automation to security testing. Complexity is their playground, and they thrive on it.

Whether you're a unicorn or a tech-led leader, Qapitol tailors its services to meet your unique needs. Innovation is at their core, and they stay ahead of the curve by adopting the latest tools and methodologies. Their impressive client portfolio includes industry giants such as HDFC Bank, icertis, PhonePe, Swiggy, CRED, Flipkart, Zenoti, Myntra, and Zepto. These market leaders trust Qapitol to deliver excellence in product development. Their global impact extends to 150+ clients across the globe, proving that quality engineering knows no boundaries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)