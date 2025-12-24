Qris Health Announces New Year App Offer To Promote Preventive Health Across Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: As the New Year begins with renewed focus on health and well-being, Qris Health, a digital healthcare and diagnostics platform serving Delhi NCR, has announced a special New Year offer on its mobile application aimed at encouraging preventive health checkups through affordable and convenient digital access.

Under the New Year campaign, users registering on the Qris Health app can avail a flat 40% discount on their first diagnostic booking, along with a Rs. 50 signup bonus credited instantly at the time of registration. The signup bonus can be used immediately on the first booking itself or redeemed on future test bookings, offering added flexibility to new users.

The offer is applicable across a wide range of diagnostic services available on the Qris Health app, including blood tests, preventive health packages, and free home sample collection services across Delhi NCR.

"The New Year is when people think seriously about improving their health, but many delay testing due to cost or inconvenience," said Dr. Abhimanyu Bhatia, Founder and Director of Qris Health.

"With this New Year app offer, we want to make preventive diagnostics simpler, more affordable, and easier to access for individuals and families."

Encouraging Preventive Diagnostic Testing

Preventive health screening plays a critical role in early detection and long-term disease management. Through its mobile app, Qris Health enables users to book essential tests such as a Full Body Checkup in Delhi, which helps assess key health parameters including liver function, kidney health, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar.

Other frequently booked investigations on the platform include the Thyroid Test, recommended for individuals experiencing fatigue, weight fluctuations, or hormonal imbalance, and the Diabetes Test, including HbA1c and fasting blood sugar, used for both early detection and routine monitoring.

Qris Health also offers a comprehensive range of blood tests such as:

* Complete Blood Count (CBC Test) for anemia and infection screening

* Lipid Profile to assess cholesterol and cardiovascular risk

* Liver Function Test (LFT) to evaluate liver health

* Kidney Function Test (KFT) to monitor renal function

* Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 Tests to identify nutritional deficiencies

These tests can be booked individually or as part of structured preventive health packages directly through the app.

Digital Convenience with Free Home Sample Collection

One of the key advantages of booking through the Qris Health app is free home sample collection across Delhi NCR. Users can schedule sample collection at their preferred time and location, eliminating the need to visit diagnostic centers physically.

This service has been particularly beneficial for working professionals, senior citizens, and individuals managing chronic conditions that require regular monitoring, such as thyroid disorders, diabetes, and cholesterol management.

All samples are collected by trained phlebotomists following strict hygiene protocols and processed at certified laboratories, with reports delivered digitally through the app.

Access to Imaging and Specialized Health Packages

In addition to pathology services, the Qris Health app allows users to book imaging tests and scans, including X-rays, ultrasounds, and advanced radiology investigations, helping users manage multiple diagnostic needs through a single platform.

The app also offers condition-specific and wellness-focused packages, including:

* Women's health panels for hormonal imbalance, menopause, and fertility-related testing

* Men's wellness programs covering metabolic health and performance screening

* Infertility-related diagnostic panels for both men and women

* Anemia and nutritional deficiency assessments

These offerings are designed to support early diagnosis, routine monitoring, and long-term health planning.

New Year Offer Details

As part of the New Year initiative, Qris Health is offering the following benefits to users booking through its mobile app:

* Flat 40% discount on the first diagnostic booking

* Rs. 50 signup bonus, usable on the first booking itself.

* Free home sample collection across Delhi NCR

* Access to blood tests, imaging services, and preventive health packages

The offer is available exclusively to app users and reflects Qris Health's effort to promote preventive healthcare through digital adoption.

Promoting Regular Health Monitoring

Medical experts highlight that conditions such as thyroid imbalance, diabetes, high cholesterol, anemia, and vitamin deficiencies often remain undiagnosed until symptoms become severe. Regular testing through annual full body checkups, thyroid screening, and blood sugar monitoring can significantly reduce long-term health risks.

By combining digital convenience, transparent pricing, and New Year incentives, Qris Health aims to encourage individuals to make preventive health testing a regular habit rather than a reactive measure.

"Preventive healthcare is about awareness, early action, and continuity," added Dr. Bhatia.

"Our app is designed to make that process easy and accessible for everyone."

About Qris Health

Qris Health is a Delhi NCR-based diagnostic and digital healthcare platform offering a wide range of pathology tests, imaging services, preventive health packages, and home-based sample collection. The platform focuses on accuracy, affordability, and patient convenience, supported by certified laboratories and trained healthcare professionals.

The Qris Health mobile app integrates diagnostic booking, digital reports, health record management, and wellness programs into a single, user-friendly platform for individuals and families.

Contact Information:

Qris Health Support Line: +91 92-895-896-92

Email: info@qrishealth.com

Website:qrishealth.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)