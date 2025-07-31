Quality Inspections Critical to India's Renewable Energy Ambitions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: India is rapidly advancing its clean energy transition, aiming to achieve 500 GW of power from solar, wind, and battery storage by 2030. While this pace of development is impressive, it also brings fresh challenges particularly in maintaining quality standards across projects.

Industry voices caution that many renewable projects are being commissioned without adequate inspection at critical stages. This lack of oversight risks compromising system performance, safety, and long-term reliability.

"Even minor flaws during equipment manufacturing or installation can escalate into serious operational and financial issues," said Arif Aga, Director at SgurrEnergy . "However, these problems often surface only after the project is operational, and at that stage, the cost of correction is far higher."

India has established technical standards such as BIS, IEC, and UL for renewable energy components. However, inspections to verify compliance, especially for smaller or off-grid systems, are often overlooked or insufficiently detailed. This not only causes quality lapses in project execution but also dampens investor confidence.

Arif Aga highlights that "Independent third-party inspections are increasingly being viewed as a key solution. When carried out across multiple stages from factory acceptance to delivery and final commissioning they help detect issues early, ensure alignment with global standards, and significantly reduce project risk. Such inspections are crucial across the board from utility-scale developments to rooftop and rural systems. Early-stage quality checks not only prevent delays and reduce financial losses but also boost the sector's overall credibility". SgurrEnergy also holds the accreditation of 17020 for inspection of photovoltaic (PV) modules.

As India races to scale its renewable capacity, experts agree that maintaining quality must go hand-in-hand with speed. Arif Aga and other industry leaders project independent inspections as essential for ensuring both the performance and sustainability of clean energy projects.

