QualityKiosk and DevRev Partner to Enhance Customer Experience and Product Development Through AI-Led Insights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: QualityKiosk Technologies, a global leader in digital assurance and reliability engineering solutions, is announcing its partnership with rapidly growing DevRev, a Vinod Khosla venture. As a preferred partner, QualityKiosk provides global professional services for DevRev's platform, supporting businesses across the globe in unlocking their data and making it actionable through conversational AI.

DevRev is delivering conversational AI at work, right now, built upon a patented knowledge graph with real-time, interlinked customer, product, employee, work, user, and session records from legacy systems that capture complex business relationships. This knowledge graph is the data layer powering a highly extensible platform, delivering precise search, lightning-fast analytics, and hyper-personalized workflows enabling powerful automations. This foundation enables DevRev's conversational, AI-native apps for customer service, product management, and software engineering.

"DevRev's innovative approach empowers companies to link customer experience with product innovation in ways never seen before," said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO of QualityKiosk Technologies. "As DevRev's preferred partner for consulting, implementation, and support services, we're able to accelerate time to market for our clients while significantly enhancing their user experiences."

In addition to its DevRev professional services, QualityKiosk offers specialized solutions through its AI-powered Center for Engineering & Innovation Excellence, which include the voice of customer analysis, quality intelligence, product engineering excellence, and support intelligence. Through its AI Center of Excellence (CoE), QualityKiosk plays a pivotal role in managing the marketplace and delivering solutions that improve reliability, observability, and overall business growth.

This collaboration is vital for rapidly growing software companies, SaaS platforms, and fast-expanding banking and insurance firms aiming to optimize their digital channels and elevate customer service. By combining QualityKiosk's expertise in quality engineering with DevRev's AI-powered platform and insights, organizations can deliver outstanding customer experiences, foster product innovation, and streamline their operations.

"Quality is the invisible hand that shapes great customer experiences," said Dheeraj Pandey, DevRev's CEO. "Our partnership with QualityKiosk amplifies DevRev's mission - bringing engineering and customer teams closer, not just to build faster, but to build right. Their deep expertise in quality engineering and customer-centric solutions is a force multiplier, helping businesses streamline operations, delight customers, and scale with precision."

QualityKiosk will sponsor DevRev's event, Effortless 2025, on February 27th in Mumbai. The event is the only industry conference that brings AI and design together, so machines can work with humans seamlessly. This year's conference in Mumbai will also focus on the acceleration of India's digital transformation. India is poised to skip stodgy, expensive, and slow SaaS 1.0 and leapfrog to next-generation SaaS, which is mobile-native, cloud-native, and AI-native.

