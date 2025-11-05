QuantaGain Partners with FasterCapital to Expand into the UAE Market

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], November 5: QuantaGain and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership through FasterCapital's Equitypilot program to accelerate the market rollout of QuantaGain's AI-driven quant trading platform, targeting global liquid markets with an initial focus on gold and GCC/EM trading venues, to capitalize on the surge in algorithmic trading and unmet low-risk alpha demand via co-development, market access and capital support.

Market opportunity & problem statement

Global markets have shifted: algorithmic strategies now account for over 90% of trading volume, yet many retail and mid-size institutional investors lack access to hedge-fund-grade AI strategies. Market pain points include fragmented execution, high latency data stacks, and limited access to disciplined, risk-managed quant strategies. QuantaGain targets liquid metals and FX corridors where predictable microstructure and volatility regimes create repeatable, low-risk opportunities, a clear white space versus manual traders and legacy quant providers.

Startup solution & differentiation

QuantaGain delivers a proprietary 4-tier trading architecture: live market data ingestion, AI signal generation, backend order orchestration and broker execution. The platform focuses on low-risk, high-Sharpe day-trading strategies for gold and other liquid instruments, backed by two years of live performance and reported annual returns above 50%. QuantaGain combines rigorous quant research, continuous backtesting and real-time risk controls. Differentiators include hedge-fund comparable strategy design, integrated execution with direct broker connectivity, and a compact capital-efficient product suite suitable for day traders and allocators seeking institutional AI sophistication.

FasterCapital partnership value

Under the Equitypilot engagement, FasterCapital will provide cohort-based mentorship, cloud and compliance resources, go-to-market assistance and funding support to deploy QuantaGain's USD 500K raise (90% allocation to trading AUM). FasterCapital's selective criteria prioritize scalable tech, validated traction and experienced teams -- aligning with QuantaGain's track record and product maturity. The partnership is designed to accelerate broker integrations, expand market reach and support a targeted capital raise and investor introductions over the next 6-12 months.

Executive quotes

"Harnessing disciplined AI for low-risk alpha is precisely the kind of scalable fintech innovation we seek," said Hesham Zreik, Investment Partner at FasterCapital. "QuantaGain's architecture and real-world performance made it a standout candidate for Equitypilot; we expect rapid commercialization and institutional interest."

"We built QuantaGain to democratize hedge-fund class quantitative trading," said Naren Lokwani, Founder & CEO, QuantaGain. "FasterCapital's global network and program resources will accelerate our integrations, compliance posture and capital deployment bringing sophisticated, low-risk AI strategies to more traders and allocators."

Growth trajectory & future plans

In the next 12 months QuantaGain will complete broker API integrations, scale live trading AUM, and broaden product offerings to include managed strategies and licensing. Near-term milestones include regulatory and compliance upgrades, expanded cloud capacity and a targeted institutional pilot program. The partnership anticipates a follow-on funding round contingent on scaled AUM and product adoption.

About QuantaGain

QuantaGain is a Dubai-headquartered quantitative trading firm delivering AI-powered, low-risk algorithmic strategies for gold and liquid markets. Founded by Naren Lokwani, QuantaGain combines quant research, software engineering and disciplined execution to offer hedge-fund-grade trading products to retail and institutional allocators.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Equitypilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

