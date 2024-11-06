Quantiphi, DDReg Partner to Transform Regulatory Reporting in Life Sciences Through AI

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 6: Quantiphi, a global AI-first digital engineering company and DDReg, a global leader in regulatory expertise today announced a partnership that will address regulatory challenges that pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device and cosmetics manufacturers face by bringing innovations to market more quickly through AI.

Neeti Pant - DDReg Managing Director, said, "DDReg & Quantiphi collaboration harnesses DDReg's unparalleled regulatory knowledge and Quantiphi's innovative technology, along with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence, to revolutionize regulatory processes. Together, we are transforming how the life sciences sector navigates some of its most pressing regulatory challenges, ensuring compliance, enhancing safety, and accelerating the time to market for new therapies. This collaboration will not only address current regulatory demands but also anticipate future needs, providing a solid framework for sustainable growth and innovation. By combining our strengths, we are paving the way for a more streamlined, effective, proactive & cost-efficient approach to regulatory affairs in the life sciences industry."

Quantiphi Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Barinder Marhok said the partnership marries DDReg's expertise in global regulatory process management and securing and renewing government approvals for healthcare interventions with Quantiphi's expertise in AI-managed processes and documents.

"As the life sciences industry grapples with the ever-evolving regulation landscape, Quantiphi and DDReg have come together to help deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline regulatory processes across both the drug development and commercialization lifecycle, ultimately helping improve more lives," Marhok said. "Leveraging cloud, data and AI technologies, our joint efforts aim to accelerate approvals, enhance compliance and optimize Life Cycle Management (LCM), ensuring a faster and more efficient path to market."

DDReg is a global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Services and Pharmacovigilance services provider company with offices in Gurgaon (India), Delaware, California (USA), Cologne (Germany), and Singapore. It is an ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001 TUV SUD certified organization that is involved in a wide variety of regulatory consulting and pharmacovigilance assignments. DDReg services span across global markets and include, European Union, the USA, UK & Australia among developed markets to Asia, Africa, Middle East & GCC, CIS, and LATAM among the emerging markets- driven by WHO.

DDReg has supported its clients in ensuring compliance with worldwide regulations for a wide range of products including generics, new drug products, biologics, biosimilars, medical devices & combination products, cosmetics, and consumer products. The team has deep subject matter expertise and a knowledge base of over 120 regulatory bodies for regulatory compliance. DDReg's expansion strategy focuses on leveraging emerging technologies and expanding further into key international markets, especially those that have complex and/or ambiguous regulatory frameworks and growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

