Quantum Energy Expands Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad to Meet Surging EV Demand

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9: Hyderabad-based EV startup, Quantum Energy Ltd. announces the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram, near the proposed Future City, Hyderabad. This facility will also create significant employment opportunities in the region and contribute to Telangana's vision of becoming a hub for clean and future-ready industries.

With a production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum and spread across 2.4 lakh square feet, the facility has been designed to be a net-zero premises, aligning with the growing need for environmentally responsible industrial infrastructure.

This strategic expansion comes as Quantum Energy experiences an upsurge in demand for its innovative electric two-wheelers, including its current line of models like Plasma, Milan, and Bziness, & upcoming new product launches which combine performance with smart features tailored for Indian roads and climatic conditions.

Quantum Energy is strengthening its focus on last mile connectivity and various other mobility solutions where the demand for cost-efficient, eco-friendly transport options is growing rapidly. The company is developing innovative mobility solutions which will re-define the entire 2-wheeler industry as we see it today.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Managing Director - Quantum Energy said, "The expansion of our manufacturing facility at Maheshwaram is a defining milestone in Quantum Energy's journey. As the electric mobility revolution gains pace in India, we aim to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient two-wheelers that are technologically advanced and environmentally responsible. This net-zero facility represents our vision for a cleaner future and our promise of a greener planet to our eco-friendly consumers".

Telangana has been a fertile ground for innovation, and we are proud to contribute to its growing leadership in the EV ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)