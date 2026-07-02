Quantum Energy Partners with Hero FinCorp to Enable Easy Financing for Electric Scooters

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2: In a strategic move to support the growth of electric mobility in India, Quantum Energy, an electric scooter manufacturing company, has announced its partnership with Hero FinCorp, a diversified Indian NBFC with a strong presence across retail, MSME, and corporate lending. The collaboration aims to make electric scooters more accessible and affordable by offering seamless, flexible, and customer-friendly financing options across the country.

With this partnership, customers will gain access to collateral-free financing solutions supported by instant EMI calculations and fully digital, seamless onboarding process. The offering combines flexible repayment options, competitive interest rates, minimal processing fees, and 24x7 access via a digital loan application ensuring a fast, transparent, and hassle-free financing experience.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Chakravarthy Chukkapalli, Managing Director, Quantum Energy, said "At Quantum Energy, we are focused on manufacturing electric scooters that are practical, efficient, and suited to everyday mobility needs. Our partnership with Hero FinCorp allows us to further support customers with easy and transparent financing options, making electric mobility more accessible."

Mr. Abhimanyu Munjal, Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp, shared, "At Hero FinCorp, we are leveraging AI-led underwriting and a robust digital ecosystem to deliver a seamless, white-glove financing experience for our customers. Over the years, we have strategically expanded our offerings to the EV sector, including emerging models such as Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS). Through this partnership with Quantum Energy, we are simplifying access to credit through fast, intuitive, and transparent processesenabling more Indians to adopt electric vehicles and meet their evolving mobility needs with ease."

As India continues its shift toward sustainable transportation, accessible financing plays a key role in enabling customers to make the transition. This partnership combines Quantum Energy's electric mobility solutions with Hero FinCorp's tech-led financing expertise, creating a more convenient and efficient ownership experience.

About Quantum Energy Limited

Quantum Energy is an electric scooter manufacturing company focused on developing reliable and eco-friendly mobility solutions. The company is committed to supporting the adoption of clean transportation through its range of electric scooters.

About Hero Fincorp Limited

Hero FinCorp is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) offering a diversified portfolio of lending solutions across Retail, MSME, and Corporate segments. Its product suite includes two-wheeler, car, home (through its subsidiary Hero Housing Finance Limited), and personal loans, along with business, SME, and corporate financing.

The company has built an extensive national presence covering 18,600+ of India's PIN codes, supported by a network of 4,200+ touchpoints. This wide distribution net enables Hero FinCorp to deliver financing solutions across 2,000+ cities, towns, and villages across India.

Having served over 13 million customers, Hero FinCorp operates on an AI-led architecture that integrates underwriting, analytics, and marketing capabilities across the credit lifecycle. This technology backbone enables faster underwriting, lean operating model, and credit delivery at scale.

As part of the Hero Group, Hero FinCorp draws on a legacy of trust, integrity, and long-term institution-building envisioned by the Hero Group's Founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, while advancing responsible lending and building a future-ready financial services platform.

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