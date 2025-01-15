Quest Global Announces 13th Edition of Ingenium: Fostering Innovation Among India's Engineering Institutions

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 15: Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, announces the launch of the 13th edition of Ingenium, India's premier engineering student competition. Ingenium invites students from select engineering institutions in India to compete and showcase their innovative engineering skills. The theme for 2025's challenge is 'Solving the world's hardest engineering problems.'

Ingenium 2025 offers aspiring engineers a dynamic platform to demonstrate their technical acumen, creativity, and problem-solving skills. The competition challenges participants to develop cutting-edge solutions for complex engineering problems across diverse industries. "Ingenium has always been about fostering the next generation of engineering leaders," said Lux Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer, Quest Global. "This year, we're raising the bar by concentrating our efforts on some of India's most promising engineering talent, providing them an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their ingenuity and contribute to solving real-world challenges. We believe that investing in these bright minds is crucial for driving innovation and shaping a brighter future for the industry."

The registration for the competition is open and will remain live until 27th January 2025. The 10-week competition, spanning January to March 2025, comprises four key stages. Initially, shortlisted teams will submit their ideas, followed by select teams advancing to the detailed project submission round withvirt ual presentations. The grand finale will feature the top 10 teams presenting solutions to Quest Global business managers at an event in Bangalore. The winning team will receive INR 2,00,000 a financial award and an educational visit to a manufacturing facility abroad, while the first and the second runners-up will be provided a financial reward as well.

Quest Global's Ingenium is a testament to engineering's transformative power to create a greener, safer, and better world. For over 12 years, this flagship initiative has served as a launchpad for aspiring engineers, bridging the gap between academia and industry through expert mentorship and real-world problem-solving opportunities. Eligible students are invited to register and demonstrate their engineering prowess in ways that could potentially shape tomorrow's engineering landscape.

For more information and registration, visit Quest Global Ingenium

About Quest Global:

Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER & D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global lives and works in 18 countries, with 78 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 20,000+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, hi-tech, med-tech & healthcare, rail, communications, and semiconductor industries.

