Quest Global Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Peter Koo as Chief Leadership Officer

PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, has today announced the appointment of Peter Koo as Chief Leadership Officer. Peter will oversee a robust leadership development system to fuel succession planning and people development, a key marker in Quest Global's journey to become a centenary company. With over 30 years of experience in management consulting and leadership development, Peter brings a wealth of expertise to Quest Global. His previous tenure at Egon Zehnder, a leading global leadership advisory firm, spanned 19 years, during which he provided strategic solutions in board consulting, succession planning, and senior leadership development.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ajit Prabhu, CEO and Chairman said, "We are excited to welcome Peter Koo to the Quest Global family. As a member of the Executive Leadership team, his extensive experience in management consulting and leadership development will be invaluable as we build a robust pipeline of future leaders. Together, we will empower our teams to navigate the complexities of the engineering landscape and drive sustainable growth, ensuring that we remain a trusted partner for our clients in the years to come."

Peter Koo, Chief Leadership Officer, Quest Global said, "I am thrilled to join Quest Global as the Chief Leadership Officer. This role presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of our organization by empowering emerging leaders. My focus will be on nurturing talent that aligns with our ambitious goals. I believe that effective leadership is the cornerstone of growth, and I am committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and resilience."

Peter's commitment to fostering talent and driving performance will enable the company's goal of achieving $10 billion in non-linear growth over the next two decades and aligns perfectly with Quest Global's vision for sustainable growth and transformation.

About Quest Global

Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER & D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global live and work in 18 countries, with 78 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 20,000+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the aerospace & defence, automotive, energy, hi-tech, med-tech & healthcare, rail, communications, and semiconductor industries.

