Quora Partners With Bombora to Provide B2B Audiences, ABM Targeting to Advertisers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Business-to-business advertisers can now precisely target high-value audiences within Quora's 400 million monthly unique visitors globally and 100 million monthly unique visitors in India. That's thanks to a strategic partnership with Bombora that the companies announced today, launching B2B audience targeting, including Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities, on the knowledge-sharing platform. Custom B2B audience targeting now reaches in-market decision-makers on Quora's ad platform.

Through this partnership, advertisers can access Bombora's comprehensive data covering more than 450 B2B audience segments directly within the Quora Ads platform. The integration enables marketers to precisely target professionals based on attributes such as job function, seniority level, company size, and industry vertical.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in Quora's advertising capabilities and reinforces our position in the B2B marketing landscape," said Quora Chief Revenue Officer, Vinay Pandey. "As a platform built on questions and answers, Quora attracts millions of professionals who come to share expertise, learn from peers, and engage with content across their professional interests. Now, with Bombora's B2B targeting capabilities, we're empowering marketers to reach decision-makers within their target accounts and industries throughout their natural engagement in this community."

Key features of the integration include:

* Access to Bombora's Digital Audience data to reach B2B audiences at scale

* ABM targeting capabilities allowing marketers to reach specific target accounts

* Integration with Quora's existing contextual targeting options

* Ability to reach professional decision-makers within premium question-and-answer content

A few examples of how this might work:

* Between business meetings, a CEO browses a question on Quora: "What are some inspiring and successful business models of startups?" Data from Bombora indicates that the executive runs a company that is on a cybersecurity provider's target account list--so an ad from that cybersecurity company appears just below the top answer.

* While scrolling the answers to "What are the top hobbies that make you smarter?" a Senior VP from a leading software company sees an ad for enterprise risk management software - an ad that was targeted to her based on her executive role in the technology sector. Wondering if the advertiser can help her firm reach its goals, the exec scans its homepage to learn more.

"We're excited to expand the reach of Bombora's audiences through our partnership with Quora," said Bombora Co-Founder & Strategic Partnerships EVP Mike Burton. "Our partnership enables advertisers to reach Quora's highly engaged user base--delivering a new level of strategic targeting and optimal campaign performance."

The integration is immediately available to managed Quora advertisers globally. For more information about leveraging Bombora's B2B audience segments on Quora's advertising platform, contact a Quora Ads representative: https://business.quora.com/resources/bombora-partnership/

About Quora

Quora is a leading knowledge-sharing platform where people can ask questions, share insights, and explore diverse perspectives. With over 400 million monthly unique visitors globally and 100 million monthly unique visitors in India, Quora connects people with the best answers to their questions.

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Coop of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audience and Campaign Measurement solutions, making them accessible directly within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

