Racing Against Time: Late-Stage Diagnosis Taking a Toll on Lives and Finances

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4: On World Cancer Day, Dr. Sharat Chandra Goteti, one of the top medical oncologists associated with American Oncology Institute, Hyderabad, sheds light on India's alarming cancer crisis--where late-stage diagnosis is costing lives.

India recorded over 1.5 million new cancer cases in 2024, with breast, lung, cervical, and colorectal cancers leading the count. Shockingly, more than 60% of cancer cases in India are diagnosed at an advanced stage, significantly reducing survival rates. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and GLOBOCAN 2024, cancer remains a leading global health challenge, with 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths reported annually.

India's Late Diagnosis Crisis: Why Early Detection Matters

Despite medical advancements, India's fight against cancer is hindered by delayed detection. Lack of awareness, limited access to screenings, and social stigma often prevent timely diagnosis. "Every delayed diagnosis is a missed opportunity for early intervention," warns Dr. Sharat Chandra Goteti. "Routine screenings, self-examinations, and recognizing early warning signs can make the difference between life and death."

Breakthroughs in Cancer Treatment: Hope for the Future

Oncology has witnessed groundbreaking innovations--from targeted therapy and immunotherapy to precision medicine--offering new hope to cancer patients. At the American Oncology Institute, cutting-edge approaches such as genomic profiling and personalized treatment plans are improving patient outcomes and survival rates.

The recent budget presented by Honorable Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recognizes the role of targeted therapy and has made an effort to reduce burden of treatment by giving waiver of customs duty. Identifying high risk of cancer through advanced diagnostic tools is now a reality particularly in some specific cancers which can be transmitted over generations.

World Cancer Day 2025: Bridging the Cancer Care Gap

This year's theme, "Close the Care Gap", highlights the need for equitable access to cancer treatment and resources. Dr. Sharat Chandra Goteti stresses the urgency of removing financial and geographical barriers that hinder timely diagnosis and care. "Access to quality cancer treatment should not depend on where you live or your economic background. We must work toward making cancer care inclusive and accessible to all," he emphasizes.

The Way Forward: Prevention and Awareness

Dr. Sharat Chandra Goteti urges individuals to take charge of their health through lifestyle modifications, tobacco cessation, HPV, Hepatitis vaccinations, and routine screenings. "Cancer prevention starts with education and proactive health choices," he adds.

As India faces a rising cancer burden, urgent steps must be taken to improve early detection, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and empower individuals with knowledge.

This World Cancer Day, let's take a stand--because in the fight against cancer, time is everything.

