Radio City Scores Big: 1.3M Cheers for Team India in Citroen Cheer for India Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Radio City, India's leading radio network, has hit a massive sixer by collecting an astounding 1.3 million cheers for Team India as part of the Citroen Cheer for India campaign, mirroring the nation's celebration reminiscent of Team India's victory. This extraordinary achievement has earned the radio station a prestigious certification from the India Book of Records. The celebratory felicitation ceremony took place at the Radio City Mumbai studio, in the presence of Citroen representatives, the Radio City team, and an adjudicator from the India Book of Records.

The campaign, which blended automotive excellence with cricketing fervour, aimed to unite fans in cheering for the Indian Cricket Team during the recent Cricket World Championship. Citroen along with Radio City team invited everyone to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the rest of India in celebrating what truly matters--supporting our cricket heroes and making informed vehicle choices that reflect our shared values and aspirations.

The campaign, a first-of-its-kind title claim, saw enthusiastic participation from listeners across Bharat. Over the course of 23 days, Radio City amassed these millions of cheers from 24 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sambhaji Nagar, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Varanasi, Patna, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Vadodara, and Kanpur. The widespread enthusiasm spanned diverse age groups and regions, showcasing the unity and fervor of Radio City's listeners in supporting Team India.

The successful execution of the campaign relied heavily on the on-site activations conducted at strategic spots in every city using the Citroen C3 Aircross & the launch of the Dhoni special edition Citroen C3 Aircross. These events attracted natural crowds, inviting people to experience the new SUV and record their cheer for Team India. Additionally, the radio channel conducted 24 dealer visits, one in each city, as part of dealer delight activities. These visits aimed to boost footfalls at dealerships, encourage test-drives, and ultimately drive purchases of the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "This record-breaking campaign illustrates Radio City's expertise in providing unique marketing solutions to our partners. Since we have extensive market penetration, even within the most remote locations in India, our commitment to connecting with our listeners and creating impactful, memorable brand campaigns has become the cornerstone of our success. We are thrilled to have associated with Citroen and to have garnered such immense support for Team India. This certification from the India Book of Records is a recognition of the collective effort and enthusiasm of our listeners across Bharat."

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, added, "We are delighted to see the enthusiastic response from consumers who have connected with our 'Citroen Cheer for India' campaign by experiencing the new SUV Citroen C3 Aircross and recording their cheer for Team India. Moreover, the campaign that reached a remarkable milestone of 1.3 million cheers not only showed support for our cricket heroes but also enabled consumers to make informed vehicle choices that reflect our shared values and aspirations. Our partnership with Radio City has been instrumental in amplifying our message, and I'm grateful for their support. We're excited to have achieved such tremendous success and look forward to continuing our journey of building strong connections with our consumers."

The certification from the India Book of Records marks a historic achievement in the radio industry for Radio City and also demonstrates Citroen's commitment to engaging communities through creative campaigns. It is a testament to the power of innovative marketing and community engagement. The campaign's success also showcases the power of collective efforts and the strong bond between Radio City and its listeners. Radio City stands tall in providing constant support for national pride and unity.

