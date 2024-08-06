Raj Babbar makes a stellar comeback after many years!

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 6: The first and exclusive glimpse of the upcoming film Shahkot has been revealed today for the media at the teaser launch press conference. The teaser shows Guru Randhawa getting down from a police van in a strange place. With rain pouring down on him and the beautiful song playing in the background, crooned by Altamash Faridi, intensifies the feel of the teaser and expectations reaching an all-time high. The makers of Shahkot have been quite playful with the audiences in their choice of releasing the publicity material on their socials. Where the title poster was a Passport, the motion poster exuded a feeling a separation. The release of second poster featuring Guru Randhawa and Isha Talwar was all things love and romance.

This teaser, radiates a baffled feeling all together. The various emotions expressed with this film are making it a much awaited release, and topping it with this one being Guru Randhawa's Punjabi debut, opposite Mirzapur trending artist Isha Talwar.

Revealed earlier, the cast ensemble includes powerful presence of Raj Babbar, Seema Kaushal, Gurshabad, Neha Dayal, Hardip Singh Gill, Manpreet Singh, Aulhak Madam, Jatinder Kaur.

This film has been Produced by Anirudh Mohta and directed by Rajiv Dhingra, known for Love Punjab, and comedy nights with Kapil.Rajiv Dhingra, Director of Shahkot expressed his excitement on this project, and said, "As a Director, my aim is to bring stories, with mass and class appeal for the global audiences. With Shahkot, I can say that this is not a regular love story. As a Director, my aim is to bring new dimension in film making and bring forth stories which have the ability to evoke a feeling of shared emotions with our audiences across the globe".

Anirudh Mohta, Producer of Shahkot is a young and dynamic business tycoon; and owner of Aim7Sky Studios expressed his film production experience, he said, "I believe that Punjabi cinema is growing by leaps and bounds! I believe that cinema goers are looking at larger than life experiences while watching a film in theatres, and as a Producer I will fulfill the expectations of my audiences as they are the true evaluators of films."

This is being presented by Aim7sky Studios, in association with Rapa Nui's Films and 751 Films. Music and original background score has been done by Jatinder Shah.

The teaser of the film was released today a press conference held at Cinepolis, Bestech Mall, Mohali.This film will be distributed theatrically by Seven Colors, worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)