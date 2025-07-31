Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. Reaches ₹2000 Crore NPA Score

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: India's Most Rapidly Advancing Ayurvedic Nutraceutical Powerhouse Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group), a pioneer in the Ayurvedic nutraceutical sector, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing a net worth of ₹2000 crore. This achievement is not merely a financial benchmark--it reflects the growing confidence in Ayurveda as a credible health system that harmoniously blends ancient wisdom with modern therapeutic technologies.

Global Recognition and Validation

In a recent development, the Dubai-based investment firm Refasa formally recognized Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. as one of India's most ideal and high-performing companies. Refasa's independent audit confirmed RAPL's net worth at ₹2000 crore, positioning it among the top Ayurvedic and nutraceutical companies in the country.

RAPL's high NPA Score stands out, especially when compared to similar companies, further underscoring its credibility and sustained growth. With over 20 million patients treated across India, this recognition affirms RAPL's financial transparency, operational excellence, and consumer trust.

The company proudly collaborates with over 65,000 doctors operating from their own clinics across India--from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh--making it the only Ayurvedic company with such an extensive clinical outreach.

From Vision to National Mission

Founded with a mission to mainstream Ayurveda through scientific validation and contemporary formulations, RAPL has evolved from humble beginnings into a household name in holistic wellness. With a diverse portfolio of over 400 Ayurvedic and nutraceutical products, RAPL has touched millions of lives, both in India and globally.

* Its comprehensive product line offers effective solutions for:

* Immunity and immune enhancement

* Metabolic and lifestyle disorders

* Gastrointestinal health

* Women's wellness

This strategic focus has firmly established RAPL as a leader in preventive and holistic healthcare.

Dynamic Leadership and Innovation

Under the leadership of Mr. Salim Diwan, Managing Director of RAPL, the company has achieved numerous milestones, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Rajasthan.

Speaking on this milestone

Mr. Diwan said: "This isn't just a financial achievement--it's a milestone of trust. Our journey has been driven by the faith people have placed in us. 'Rog Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Bharat' is not merely a slogan; it defines our core purpose. We aim to integrate the timeless principles of Ayurveda with the precision of modern science to offer natural, affordable, and reliable healthcare."

A Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur, Mr. Diwan is a passionate advocate for Ayurveda as a tool for public health. His vision has led RAPL to spearhead initiatives such as:

* Rural health outreach

* Ayurveda education campaigns

* Free mobile health units

* Digital healthcare platforms

These efforts have significantly increased public access to natural healthcare solutions.

Global Expansion and Cutting-Edge R & D

RAPL continues to invest heavily in research and development, quality control, and innovative product development. All formulations adhere to stringent international quality and safety standards, ensuring efficacy, consistency, and global compliance.

With a growing international footprint, RAPL now operates in over 22 countries, including major markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company is at the forefront of transforming Ayurveda from an alternative therapy to an evidence-based, globally accepted healthcare system.

Strategic Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, RAPL's growth is anchored in a purposeful vision to address the evolving healthcare needs of diverse populations. Key initiatives include:

* Strongly countering addiction through Ayurveda

* Enhancing women's health and mental well-being

* Developing advanced sports nutrition and fitness supplements

* Innovating senior health solutions with targeted formulations

* Creating diagnostic and wellness programs based on personalized Ayurvedic principles

* Collaborating with global universities and research institutions to further validate and promote Ayurvedic science

A Celebration of Heritage, Science, and Well-being

Surpassing the ₹2000 crore mark is more than a financial victory--it symbolizes a resurgence of India's cultural and medicinal heritage. In an era where consumers are actively seeking sustainable, preventive, and natural healthcare options, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. stands at the forefront of an Ayurvedic renaissance.

With a firm commitment to "Rog Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Bharat," RAPL is not just creating products--it is cultivating a movement. A movement that repositions Ayurveda as a globally trusted system of wellness, with India leading the way.

