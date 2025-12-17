Rajasthan DigiFest x TiE Global Hackathon Announces Winners, Showcases National-Scale Innovation and Youth Participation

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17: Rajasthan reaffirmed its position as a rising national innovation hub with the successful culmination of the Rajasthan DigiFest x TiE Global Hackathon, held at Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, as part of Rajasthan DigiFest 2025 and in alignment with the 10th TiE Global Summit.

The initiative is being led under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, reflecting the State's strong commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and a future-ready startup ecosystem. As part of this effort, winners of the hackathon will be supported through a comprehensive growth opportunity package, including attractive prize money, dedicated booth space at the TiE Global Summit 2026, access to potential investments from leading investors, and grant-based and mentorship support to help scale their solutions.

The national-level innovation challenge witnessed participation from 700+ innovators and 250+ teams, representing 54 cities across 12 States and Union Territories. The scale and diversity of participation made it one of the largest and most inclusive hackathons hosted in the region, with strong representation from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Participation Highlights

- 700+ total participants

- 250+ teams

- 150+ women innovators

- 550+ male participants

- Representation from 54 cities

- Participation from 12 States & Union Territories

The hackathon focused on solving critical challenges across seven priority themes identified in collaboration with government departments, including Digital Agriculture & Farmer Support Ecosystems, Smart Health Records & Emergency Response Management, Smart Road Infrastructure, Smart Surveillance & Public Safety, Tourism Intelligence & Footfall Analytics, Unified Civic Grievance Redressal, and Water Governance & Smart Utilities. Participants leveraged technologies such as AI, data analytics, IoT, and digital platforms to design scalable, impact-driven solutions aligned with national and state priorities.

Following a rigorous evaluation process by an expert jury comprising leaders from government, industry, academia, and the TiE ecosystem, the following teams were declared winners and runners-up:

Digital Agriculture & Farmer Support Ecosystem

- Winner: UrbanFix - Team Lead: Rajveer Singh (Celebal Technology)

- Runner-Up: Lumin - Team Lead: Ravina S. (Chennai Institute of Technology)

Smart Health Records & Emergency Response Management

- Winner: Road ResQ - Team Lead: Arian Harwani (Jodhpur Institute of Engineering and Technology)

- Runner-Up: ML Creators - Team Lead: Aman Sharma (Arya College of Engineering and IT)

Smart Surveillance & Public Safety Enhancement

- Winner: Desert Innovators - Team Lead: Vishesh Jain (Techno India NJR Institute of Technology)

- Runner-Up: Calrex Tech - Team Lead: Shrikrishna (Calyirex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)

Water Governance, Urban Infrastructure & Smart Utilities

- Winner: Spambots - Team Lead: Tushar Chandra (IIIT Delhi)

- Runner-Up: Team Rocket - Team Lead: Manan Gupta (Poornima College of Engineering)

Tourism Intelligence & Footfall Analytics System

- Winner: Accelar - Team Lead: Kartik Rawat (Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur)

- Runner-Up: Smart Matrix - Team Lead: Saksham Raj (Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur)

Unified Civic Issue Detection & Grievance Redressal Platform

- Winner: Code Catalyst - Team Lead: Agraj Singh (Kalinga University, Raipur)

- Runner-Up: Retrievels - Team Lead: Akshat Jain (Arya College of Engineering and IT)

Smart Road Infrastructure Monitoring & Maintenance System

- Winner: Rudra X - Team Lead: Abhishek Verma (Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur)

- Runner-Up: SafeSphere - Team Lead: Uttam Kumar Gupta (Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur)

The hackathon was powered by Reskilll, with Vivekananda Global University (VGU) as the Venue Partner, and received strong support from the Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT & C), Government of Rajasthan.

Through expert mentorship and jury engagement from the TiE and Rajasthan DigiFest ecosystem, the initiative enabled participants to co-create high-impact, real-world solutions, reinforcing Rajasthan's vision of becoming a national hub for youth-led innovation and digital transformation.

