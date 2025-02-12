Ramky Infrastructure announces Q3FY25 Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (BSE: RAMKY | 533262; NSE: RAMKY), a company operating in the Infrastructure space with niche expertise in Industrial and Urban Infra solutions and Water and Waste water treatment today announced its Q3FY24-25 and 9MFY24-25 results.

Financial Performance:

Standalone performance:

* The revenue from operations stand at INR 4,302.00 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024 as against INR 4,187.78 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 and against INR 5,029.59 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

* EBITDA stands at INR 1,237.89 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024 as against INR 970.95 Million for the corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 and against INR 1,513.82 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

* The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 1,002.57 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024 as against INR 696.19 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 as against INR 1,295.43 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

* The Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 718.46 Million for quarter 31.12.2024 as against INR 478.76 for the corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 as against INR 973.39 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

Consolidated Performance:

* The revenue from operations stand at INR 4,590.94 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024 as against INR 4,407.23 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 as against INR 5,274.22 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

* EBITDA stands at INR 1,293.00 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024 as against INR 1,165.65 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 as against INR 1,642.59 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

* The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 903.99 Million as against INR 593.46 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 as against for INR 1,217.65 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

* The Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 597.99 Million for quarter 31.12.2024 as against INR 376.55 for corresponding quarter ended 31.12.2023 as against INR 830.17 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024.

Commenting on the performance, Y R Nagaraja, Managing Director said, "We are encouraged by the significant turnaround from a challenging first half and the emerging green-shoots as seen in our robust order book, which was bolstered by the win of a Rs.215 crore STP order. Our performance was supported by disciplined cost control and timely execution of projects which have been key in driving a significant improvement in profitability. Our strategic direction and operational excellence have been reaffirmed by our successful project delivery, sustainable urban solutions and commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure. We remain confident that our focused approach will continue to deliver sustainable growth and enhanced value for all our stakeholders."

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

