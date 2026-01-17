Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled Celebrates 37 Years of Empowerment and Excellence

NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], January 17: Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD), a free residential school for visually impaired girls, proudly hosted its 37th Annual Day Celebrations today at the Sita Auditorium on the school premises.

The event was inaugurated by Sri Nataraj S., Joint Director, Directorate for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, who also presided over the prize distribution ceremony. He was joined by Sri Raghavendra K.S., DDWO, Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled & Senior Citizens, Mysuru, and Sri R. Guru, Chairman, RMSD.

Dr. Ashoka D.R, K.A.S, Director, Directorate for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Bangalore, connected online to address the students and parents, as he was unable to attend in person due to work commitments.

Speaking at the Annual Day Celebration Sri Nataraj S., Joint Director, Directorate for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens said, "Ranga Rao Memorial School stands as a model of compassionate education. The students here are not just learning they are leading us toward a society that values dignity, accessibility, and equal opportunity. I deeply appreciate RMSD's commitment to nurturing independence and dignity among visually impaired girls. The school continues to be a beacon of hope, offering holistic education, vocational training, and emotional support to its students."

On the occasion Mr. R. Guru, Chairman, NR Foundation said, "Each Annual Day reminds us why this school exists to empower, to uplift, and to celebrate the limitless potential of our girls. Their courage and creativity inspire us to build a more inclusive tomorrow, where every child is seen, heard, and celebrated."

The evening featured a spirited cultural programme by the students, showcasing their talent and confidence through classical dance, folk performances, martial arts demonstrations, skits, and multilingual medleys. Among these, the technology-enabled skit performed by differently abled students emerged as the main attraction, drawing admiration for its innovative use of assistive tools and creative storytelling. The theme of the evening celebrated resilience, inclusion, and the transformative power of education.

The Annual Day reaffirmed RMSD's legacy of empowerment, drawing heartfelt applause from attendees and reinforcing the importance of inclusive education in building a compassionate society.

