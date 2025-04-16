Rare Indian Skimmer Sighting at Haiderpur Wetland by The Art of Living Sparks Hope

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16: In a landmark moment for Indian conservation, a rare and thrilling sighting of 74 Indian Skimmers (Rynchops albicollis) has been recorded at Haiderpur Wetland. With fewer than 2,500 of these striking birds surviving globally, this congregation is not only extraordinary - it's a shot of hope for a species teetering on the edge.

The sighting was made by Ashish Gujjar, a young naturalist trained under The Art of Living Social Projects and a rising name in India's birding circles. It marks the result of patient, grassroots fieldwork and community-driven conservation.

From Hidden Gem to Ramsar Site

Haiderpur Wetland, nestled within Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, wasn't always on the map. Its rise to Ramsar Site status - a global recognition of ecological importance - owes much to Ashish Loya who in turn was inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a universally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader. Through rigorous field research, advocacy, and local partnerships, The Art of Living Social Projects team pushed the wetland into the national spotlight and onto the global conservation agenda.

Today, the site is a thriving hub of biodiversity, with 333 bird species recorded and a growing presence of endangered wildlife such as the Black-Bellied Tern, Gharial, Otter and Swamp Deer.

On the Trail of a Vanishing Bird

For three months in 2023, young naturalists trained by The Art of Living Social Projects quietly tracked a shy group of just 15 Indian Skimmers along the Ganga's shifting sandbars as part of a Nest Guardian project. These birds' nest on undisturbed river islands, which are increasingly vanishing due to human encroachment, sand mining, and stray animals. Armed with notebooks, binoculars, and endless patience, the team began decoding the Skimmers' world - where they feed, how they behave, and what kind of sandbars they prefer.

When Instinct Meets Insight

Even after the formal tracking period ended, Ashish Gujjar stayed on the lookout. Over a year of watching and learning in the field paid off when he caught a subtle but telling sign in April of 2024 - Skimmers flying across the river with food. That one clue sparked a focused search. He scouted nearby sandbars with the right conditions, following a gut instinct honed by months in the field. Then, it happened: 74 Indian Skimmers, all in one spot. In a world where fewer than 2,500 remain, it was a jaw-dropping sight - and a massive boost for conservation. "He was laser-focused," said Loya, who has mentored dozens of local youth into skilled naturalists. "That sighting? It was no accident. Gujjar worked for it; he earned it."

A Grassroots Movement Takes Flight

Under Loya's mentorship, local youth empowered through The Art of Living's Youth Leadership Training Program (YLTP) have become skilled naturalists and biodiversity ambassadors. Their work has gone beyond monitoring; they've helped shape Haiderpur into a nationally recognised conservation and eco-tourism hub.

Gujjar, recently nominated for Outlook Magazine's Grassroots Heroes Award, is now a respected name in birding circles. Known for his ability to identify birds by call alone, he has helped national and international birders spot elusive species like the Indian Grassbird, elevating Haiderpur's profile in the global birdwatching community. "People come from across the country and abroad - not just for the landscape, but because they know Gujjar can help them see what most people miss," shares Loya.

The Real Story? People Power

This skimmer sighting is more than a good-news headline. It's a case study in what happens when local communities are empowered, trained, and trusted to care for their ecosystems. At Haiderpur, a new generation is taking charge - and nature is responding. Now, with renewed interest in protecting sandbar habitats, The Art of Living Social Projects is calling for support to scale up its conservation efforts. Because moments like these shouldn't be rare miracles - they should be the new normal.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects is committed to creating lasting societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation continues to uplift individuals and communities - earning recognition and accolades along the way.

