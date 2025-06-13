Ratnaafin's Debut Campaign 'Ratnaafin Hai Toh Possible Hai' Launched to Empower MSME Entrepreneurs in India

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13: Ratnaafin, an NBFC focused on empowering MSMEs and small business owners with customised financial solutions to make their dreams accessible, announces the launch of its new film, celebrating entrepreneurs. Ratnaafin has consistently bridged the credit gap by offering business loans, solar loans, supply chain finance, machinery loans, and more--helping enterprises scale, innovate, and thrive in the Indian business community. From business loans to solar financing, working capital to micro loans against property, Ratnaafin offers tailored products for real business needs and has served over 25,000+ customers across 35 branches in India.

Saatchi & Saatchi is the creative partner and ideator behind the campaign's concept and execution, capturing the grit that defines an Indian entrepreneur's journey through this film.

Watch the film - www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIFM9Ywq0Ik

The TVC follows the lives of four small business owners across industries--a printing press operator expanding production, a Kirana shopkeeper upgrading his retail operations, a home-based achaar brand reaching wider markets, and a boutique owner growing her brand. As we follow their stories, struggles, and successes, we witness the sheer perseverance that defines the Indian entrepreneur.

The campaign gives us a glimpse into the importance of choosing the right financial partner to guarantee the success of an MSME. Whether it's upgrading a Kirana store, expanding a home-based achaar business, or elevating a boutique's brand presence, the right partner makes all the difference. Entrepreneurial success in a dynamic and competitive landscape relies as much on funding as it does on human resilience and grit.

Malav Desai, Managing Director & CEO, Ratnaafin, said, "This campaign reflects our core belief - that with the right partner, even the boldest dreams are achievable. 'Ratnaafin Hai Toh Possible Hai' goes beyond transactional finance to celebrate the spirit of India's business owners. At its core, this is about trust, support, and enabling the backbone of our economy - our MSMEs."

Sunay Jain, Head - Marketing and Digital Business at Ratnaafin, proudly added, "Businesses are more than balance sheets. At Ratnaafin, we look deeper--into the midnight oil burned, the risks taken, and the perseverance that MSME owners show every single day. While others may look at paperwork, we see passion. We believe your work speaks louder than your name. That's the kind of business we back. Because when your kaam is strong, your name builds itself."

Ratnaafin is proud to be recognised as a CRISIL A+ rated, stable, and trusted NBFC with a strong foundation in financial discipline. Entrepreneurial resilience is the centrepiece of this campaign, reinforced by Ratnaafin's unwavering support--not just as a lender, but as a true partner.

Running across digital platforms, social media, and regional television channels, the campaign showcases how every step, every challenge, and every decision is taken together--with confidence, courage, and cooperation.

This campaign, as Ratnaafin's first foray into nationwide brand-building, marks a crucial milestone, with a poignant storyline that goes beyond numbers and touches hearts. It shows that business is more than balance sheets--it's about showing up every day, being relentless in the face of hardship, and doing whatever it takes to make your dreams possible. That is what Indian entrepreneurs are made of, and that is what Ratnaafin acknowledges.

Rohit Malkani, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, said, "Jo pai pai se shuru kiya, wo business badhta jayega' reflects the heart of the film. It's a message from one business owner to another. It's not about struggle or success. It's about belief. Belief that if you keep building and showing up every day, what starts small will grow. That's the feeling we wanted to leave people with."

Ratnaafin is an RBI-registered NBFC dedicated to empowering MSMEs, business owners, and entrepreneurs with accessible and customised financial solutions. The company has consistently bridged the credit gap by offering business loans, solar loans, supply chain finance, machinery loans, and more--helping enterprises scale, innovate, and thrive. Its deep understanding of India's evolving business landscape makes Ratnaafin the perfect partner in an entrepreneur's financial journey. A seamless digital interface, speedy approvals, and need-based products tailored to each client are just a few tools in its arsenal. With a strong commitment to fuelling the entrepreneurial fire of India, Ratnaafin uses its expertise and integrity to turn possibility into success.

Saatchi & Saatchi India, part of the Publicis Groupe India, is a full-service communications agency specializing in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. Saatchi & Saatchi offers its suite of services across clients like Hero MotoCorp, Renault, NIVEA, Standard Chartered Bank, ITC, Dabur, Akasa Air, Jockey, P & G, Zee, Zepto, ITC, Relaxo and many more. Core to the agency's DNA is a culture of ownership and the belief that 'Our Clients Business is Our Business' which keeps clients' business goals at the heart of everything. The agency has over 350 employees across its offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)