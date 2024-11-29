Ratul Puri Highlights Hindustan Power's Efforts to Combat Water Scarcity in Uttar Pradesh

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 29: Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, has praised the company's continued efforts to address water scarcity in rural Uttar Pradesh, an initiative that has been transforming lives since its launch in 2022. The program, part of Hindustan Power's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, has installed hand pumps in water-stressed villages, ensuring clean water access for thousands of underserved families.

"Access to clean water is a basic human right and essential for a dignified life," said Puri. "This program reflects our commitment to addressing critical challenges faced by marginalized communities. The tangible impact we've seen over the years strengthens our resolve to expand these efforts further."

Water scarcity remains a significant issue in India, particularly in rural regions where communities often depend on unreliable or distant water sources. Hindustan Power's initiative has alleviated this challenge by targeting areas with long-standing water shortages. By installing hand pumps, the company has eased the burden of water collection, allowing families to focus on education, health, and productivity. This initiative has not only improved quality of life but also reduced the incidence of waterborne diseases and supported better hygiene practices.

Since 2022, Hindustan Power has strategically aligned its efforts with government programs like the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide safe drinking water to every household. Puri noted that consistent and dedicated action is critical to making meaningful change, emphasizing that better access to water can empower communities and foster resilience.

The initiative has also underscored the broader role of businesses in addressing societal challenges. Hindustan Power's work demonstrates how corporate efforts can contribute to solving critical issues while supporting long-term sustainable development. Puri reiterated the company's dedication to creating lasting social impact, highlighting the importance of collaboration between businesses, communities, and government programs.

As India continues to grapple with water scarcity, Hindustan Power's initiative serves as a model for impactful CSR, showcasing the potential for targeted and sustained efforts to create a brighter future for rural communities.

