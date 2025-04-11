RBI's Second Consecutive Repo Rate Cut to 6 Percent Spurs Optimism Across Real Estate Sector

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 11: India's real estate sector has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy move, which saw the repo rate reduced by 25 basis points to 6%. Industry leaders believe the decision-aimed at boosting economic momentum amid global uncertainties-will improve housing affordability, stimulate investor confidence, and accelerate development, especially in commercial and affordable housing segments.

The rate cut comes at a time when the sector is navigating rising input costs and shifting buyer sentiments. By lowering borrowing costs, the RBI has provided a timely cushion for developers and homebuyers alike, with stakeholders expecting a boost in residential demand, fresh investments, and faster execution of ongoing projects.

Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group, says, "Amidst tariff wars, instability and volatility in the world, the second consecutive rate cut of 25 bps by RBI will push liquidity in the market, increase consumption and provide a boost to the economy ultimately benefitting the real estate sector. With home loans expected to come down, it will lead to a decrease in EMIs and help buyers who are sitting at the fences to go ahead and make new purchases. Most importantly, with two consecutive reductions in the last two months, RBI has shed its cautious stance and provides a glimpse of the things to come."

Pankaj Jain, Chairman and CMD, SPJ Group, said, "At a time of global economic uncertainties and recent tariff hikes, the RBI's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 bps for the second consecutive time and bring it to 6% will stimulate the country's economic activity. In the backdrop of rising demand for luxury housing, it will also add to the momentum in the real estate sector, making home loans more accessible and renewing interest from potential buyers. The move offers a stronger case for developers to expand in untapped micro-markets. Thus, the ripple effect is likely to support both industry recovery and macroeconomic growth."

Manit Sethi, Director of Excentia Infra, stated that the repo rate cut is a positive sign for the luxury real estate segment. Lower interest rates will benefit customers looking to buy high-end properties and make it easier for them to make investment decisions. This will make homeownership more feasible and encourage developers to expand their footprints in these high-potential regions.

Viineet Chellani, Founder and CEO, Asset Deals, says, "The RBI's decision to cut the repo rate to 6% is a much-needed step in the right direction," said a real estate consultant. "It's likely to bring relief to homebuyers, especially in the affordable and mid-income segments, as lower EMIs will make homeownership more accessible. Reduced interest rates not only ease the financial burden but also boost confidence among prospective buyers who were waiting for the right time. We expect this move to spark renewed interest in the housing market and positively impact demand in the coming months."

Surender Kaushik, Founder & Director of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., says, "The RBI's decision to reduce the repo rate by 25 bps, bringing it to 6%, comes at the right time. Amid the recent tariff hikes, this move is a welcome step toward economic stability and growth. For the real estate sector, a reduction in home loan rates will appeal to buyers, while developers may seize this opportunity to scale up projects in new growth corridors. Thus, we foresee an increase in property transactions across the various segments."

Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP and Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM, M2K Group, says, "The RBI's 25 bps repo rate cut, bringing it down to 6%, was widely anticipated. In a climate of recently rising global tariffs, this move offers timely economic relief. For the real estate sector, particularly housing, lower home loan rates can further boost demand, especially among first-time buyers. It also creates the right environment for developers to initiate new projects and tap into emerging micro-markets, fostering long-term sectoral growth."

Dimple Bhardwaj, Head Channel Sales & Marketing, Better Choice Realtors Pvt. Ltd., said, "RBI's move to cut the repo rate by 25bps and reduce it to 6% has brought a greater relief to the real estate sector. Following the previous cut in February, this step strengthens confidence among buyers and developers, especially amid the swift shift in global sentiments. A lower policy rate will encourage borrowing, prompting more individuals to invest in property purchases and driving demand in the housing sector. Thus, we look forward to a surge in activity in the sector following this announcement."

Ajendra Singh, Vice President (Sales & Marketing) of Spectrum@Metro Mall, said, "The RBI's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% is a timely move that offers much-needed support to the commercial real estate sector. With financing now becoming more affordable, developers and businesses can move forward with expansion plans more confidently, even as they deal with rising operational costs. This step also boosts investor confidence and sets the tone for steady, long-term growth."

With two successive rate cuts and a clear pro-growth stance, the RBI has reignited market optimism in positioning real estate as a key engine of India's economic recovery.

