RCL 2025: Restaurant Cricket League Begins Its 3rd Edition With High-Octane Celebrity Charity Matches

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), a unique annual men's T10 cricket league supported by "Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India", officially commenced its much-anticipated 3rd edition with a grand inauguration ceremony featuring Indian Bollywood singer Aastha Gill at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, today. It also witnessed numerous dignitaries and national leaders in attendance, including Ashok Sharma, Secretary of State, DDCA as Guest Of Honour, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Member of Parliament, National Spokesperson - BJP, Former Union Minister & Honorary Chairman, Governing Council, RCL), Shri Rajeev Shukla (Former chairman of IPL), Shri Anurag Singh Thakur (Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha), Mr Atul Wassan (Former Indian Cricketer & League Director, RCL 2025), Mr Rajkumar Sharma (Former Virat Kohli's cricket coach and former Ranji Trophy player), Mr Shyam Sunder Aggarwal (MD, Bikanervala), Mr Anand Gupta (MD, Nathu Sweets), Senior Management from Balaji Wafers, Senior Management from Molecule. Their presence underscored the tournament's significance in promoting both sport and social change.

Since its inception in 2023 the RCL has become a unique platform combining sports, social responsibility, and community engagement. With this year's theme, "Serving Change, Delivering Impact, and Uniting Communities," RCL remains committed to addressing critical issues like hunger and food wastage while celebrating India's love for cricket.

The opening day of the tournament featured two exciting charity matches, where celebrity chefs and prominent social media influencers took to the field to emphasize the shared responsibility of all Indians in addressing food insecurity. In today's charity match, RCL took a step further by providing 200 meals to people in need for every 10 runs scored. Later in the tournament, for every 10 runs scored, 100 nutritious meals will be provided to those in need, turning every boundary into a step toward a better tomorrow. To foster the excitement and the spirit of the finals, every 10 runs will provide 300 meals. This initiative aligns with RCL's broader mission to create food banks and ensure access to safe, hygienic, and sufficient food for underserved communities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Member of Parliament, National Spokesperson - BJP, Former Union Minister & Honorary Chairman, Governing Council, RCL) said: "Food security and food wastage have emerged as pressing global challenges. As a nation, we must come together to address these critical issues. The Restaurant Cricket League is a much-needed step in this direction, aligning with India's mission to combat hunger and minimise food wastage. Through the 'Hunger Free Bharat' initiative, RCL is not just promoting cricket but driving meaningful social transformation. By combining sport with purpose, we are fostering a movement that will leave a lasting impact on future generations."

The league has also garnered support from 17 socially influential personalities, including Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, MasterChef India winner Chef Shipra Khanna, Chef Manjit Gill (President IFCA) which is also strategic partner of RCL and 51 popular social media influencers. With its social impact partner, The Adi Bodh Foundation, RCL is dedicated to the 'Hunger-Free Bharat' mission--a transformative national initiative that aims to address the complex dimensions of hunger and food security through multi-pronged strategies whilst supporting PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and reinforcing India's efforts toward achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

About Restaurant Cricket League (RCL):

The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), an annual men's T10 cricket league, was founded in 2023 to raise awareness on food security, reduce wastage, and facilitate the creation of food banks - ensuring free access to safe, hygienic, and adequate food for the needy sections of society. The 3rd edition of the league, RCL 2025, aims to support the Government of India's flagship programs such as the Khelo India Programme, FIT India Movement, Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, POSHAN Abhiyaan, Eat Right India Movement, and the Incredible India Campaign.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)