Redefining Opulence: Ashwin Sheth Group collaborates with NCCCL for a prestigious project, Edmont Aurelia

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Ashwin Sheth Group, a prominent player in the luxury real estate sector of the MMR region, is pleased to announce a collaboration with one of the premier and leading civil construction companies in India, New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. (NCCCL), a flagship company of the JASDANWALLA Group, for the prestigious Edmont Aurelia project in Kandivali West, Mumbai. This strategic alliance aims to ensure the timely completion of the project while maintaining high-quality standards.

Spanning 2.02 acres, Edmont Aurelia by Ashwin Sheth Group and K Hemani is set to redefine luxury living in Kandivali West. Boasting modern living spaces and top-notch amenities, the project promises strong resale and rental potential. With its contemporary architecture, impeccable construction quality, and lavish amenities, it caters to the discerning preferences of Mumbai's elite, offering superb connectivity and a lifestyle tailored for the cream of society.

Mr. Deepak Naidu, Chief Project Officer (CPO), Ashwin Sheth Group, stated, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with NCCCL, a renowned leader in the construction industry recognized for its excellence and innovative practices. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for us, demonstrating our commitment to delivering projects that epitomize luxury and sophistication. Our flagship project, Edmont Aurelia, seeks to redefine luxury living through avant-garde design and state-of-the-art technology. This partnership extends beyond mere construction; it is about crafting an aspirational lifestyle characterized by sophistication and modernity. By merging NCCCL's construction prowess with our visionary approach, we aim to establish new standards in luxury real estate. Edmont Aurelia will emerge as a masterpiece, blending artistry, functionality, and sustainability, shaping the future of opulent living."

Mr. Mahesh M. Mudda, Managing Director and CEO of New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd (NCCCL), added, "We are pleased to collaborate closely with the Ashwin Sheth Group on this esteemed project, Edmont Aurelia, and eagerly anticipate continuing our partnership with them on numerous future projects. New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. boasts strong connections with several esteemed clients who have repeatedly entrusted us with their projects, due to our track record of timely delivery, adherence to budget, and commitment to the highest quality and safety standards. This trust from our clients is a testament to our dedication and competence."

The partnership highlights Ashwin Sheth Group's progressive stance in embracing innovative construction methods to enhance customer satisfaction and maintain the utmost levels of customer retention, rooted in trust and confidence.

The project has been registered via MahaRERA registration number: Edmont Aurelia -- P51800053546

To know more about this project, please call on -- 022 69315838

About Ashwin Sheth Group

Ashwin Sheth Group, founded in 1987, has solidified its position as a prominent real estate developer in India and Dubai. Renowned for its innovative designs and forward-thinking approach, the company has left an indelible mark on the landscape with over 80+ luxury projects globally. Notable landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde and Cnergy in Prabhadevi, and Montana in Mulund stand as testaments to the group's commitment to excellence. Partnering with top consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction, Ashwin Sheth Group consistently delivers value to its customers.

With a track record of nurturing over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and developing more than 38 million square feet of assets, the group has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has amassed over three decades of experience in the industry. Mr. Sheth's outstanding contributions were recognized with the 'CMD of the Year', 'Exemplary Leader of the Year' and 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' awards, a testament to his leadership and innovation.

The company has won numerous industry accolades, including being named the 'Best Place to Work For', 'Most Preferred Brand' and 'Developer of the Year in Residential'. With a focus on expansion and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Ashwin Sheth Group continues to shape the real estate landscape with its unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence.

To know, please click on: https://www.ashwinshethgroup.com/

About New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. (JASDANWALLA GROUP)

New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd., established in 1946, today ranks as one of the better-known construction companies having carved out a niche in the high-quality civil construction industry. The Company offers a wide range of Construction services including Civil & Structural work, Interior & exterior finishes, MEP works, and External development like Landscaping. The motto of Safety, Quality and Timely completion within Budgets and its effective implementation over the years, has kept the company at the forefront of major contracting companies in India with major domestic and multinational companies as their clients. Under the astute and idealistic leadership of Mr Abbas Y. Jasdanwalla, the company has accumulated a lot of expertise at the strategic, operational and functional levels. Mr Jasdanwalla's outstanding contributions were recognized with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and numerous other prestigious awards, for his innovative leadership and contribution of over six decades in the construction industry.

To know more, please click on: www.ncclindia.com

Media Contact:

Ashwin Sheth Group

Riddhi Vira | PR and CorpCom

+91-9619776362

riddhi.v@ashwinshethgroup.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)