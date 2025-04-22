Regional Digital Media Platform Receives Recognition for Its Contribution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 22: A regional digital news platform, Kannada News Today, was recently awarded the title of "Best Regional News Source" (Atyuttama Pradeshika Suddi Mula) by the cultural association Janapada Kala Mattu Kreeda Sangha (Reg No. DRBG/SOR/102/2022-2023). The recognition was granted in acknowledgment of its consistent coverage of public interest stories and socially focused journalism.

Founded in March 2019 by journalist Satish Raj Goravigere, Kannada News Today Digital Media has developed a track record of reporting on a diverse range of issues, including governance, social development, and civic affairs across Karnataka. Its editorial approach places emphasis on local concerns and awareness-oriented content.

Expanding Reach Through Innovation and Language Diversity

The platform later expanded its digital journalism footprint with the launch of Timesnib, an English-language news outlet aimed at reaching a wider audience. This initiative allowed the organization to cover both regional and national developments while preserving its focus on clarity, accuracy, and editorial balance.

Speaking about the recognition, Satish Raj Goravigere stated, "This recognition increases our responsibility. We remain committed to fair and accountable news reporting. It motivates us to continue our efforts in delivering reliable coverage and serving the public with integrity."

Kannada News Today is among the early adopters in Karnataka to experiment with realistic AI technology for video news delivery. The platform has introduced AI-generated presenters that closely resemble human anchors, aiming to streamline news updates while maintaining viewer engagement through natural-looking virtual hosts.

Recently, the platform encountered a significant challenge when its official Facebook page was compromised, remaining inaccessible for nearly 30 days. After extensive verification and legal follow-up with cyber authorities, the team was able to regain access and restore the page.

The incident underscores the ongoing digital risks faced by media outlets, particularly independent and regional publishers, in managing online presence and audience engagement securely.

The recognition by Janapada Kala Mattu Kreeda Sangha highlights the role of regional journalism in shaping informed communities. Through such acknowledgments, the value of local media voices in contributing to public dialogue and awareness continues to gain visibility.

