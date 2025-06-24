Relax. We Care. BMW Monsoon Service Campaign 2025 commences in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 24: BMW Group India has announced the launch of BMW Monsoon Service campaign across its dealer network from 15 June - 30 November 2025. This exclusive initiative will be held across all BMW authorised workshops in India and will ensure complete car readiness for the monsoon season.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group, we are committed to making your driving experience seamless and enjoyable throughout the year. Our 'Proactive Care's strategy allows us to redefine service by foreseeing your needs ahead of time. The BMW Monsoon Service campaign is specifically designed to equip your vehicle for the challenging monsoon conditions in India, ensuring optimal performance. With the support of skilled technicians, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and authentic BMW parts, we provide you with the reassurance you need for every journey."

BMW Monsoon Service campaign is conceptualized to offer customers comprehensive information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW/MINI vehicles. The program provides customers with a complementary vehicle check and get Condition-Based Service performed on their cars ensuring that their vehicles are in top condition. The service is conducted by certified BMW/MINI technical experts. Customers can book prior appointments for car servicing at the workshop. Customers will also be able to check and update their personal details to receive special promotions and offers from their dealer.

Complimentary Services that will be carried under the BMW Monsoon Campaign:

* Windscreen Wiper Checkup

* Washer System (Front and Rear windscreen and washer fluid level)

* Rain Light Sensor (Auto wiper and auto headlight operation check)

* Electrical (Alignment of headlights/fog lights)

* Horn function test

* Micro filters check and replace if necessary

* Weather strips of doors and trunk lid

* Sunroof cover seals and trunk lid ventilation

* Sunroof drainpipe check

* E-box (Engine control unit box) cleaning

* Electric plug connections in engine compartment and vehicle underbody

* Tyre Condition Check (Thread dept, damages-cuts, bulges, irregular wear and tire pressure

* Visual inspection of exhaust system for any leaks or breakage

* Checking charging cable and high voltage charging socket for damage, corrosion and wear (BEV/PHEV)

* Vehicle underbody inspection - Check for damage, correct position, corrosion, and tightness (BEV/PHEV)

* Brake Testing - Condition of brake pads, brake fluid

Customers can also explore a wide range of BMW accessories to enhance their vehicles appearance.

BMW India regularly conducts periodic service campaigns across the country to ensure that a BMW is always ready. Cars older than 5 years would get a special discount under the "BMW Joy Rewards" campaigns. Details of the offer and other vehicle checks would be available at the service camps.

