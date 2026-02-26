Reliance Digital Brings a Big Price Cut on iPhone 17

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 26: Leading the offers is iPhone 17, now available at an effective starting price of ₹57,990, unlocked through in-store discounts, exchange bonuses and old-device value benefits. Customers can also opt for easy EMIs beginning at ₹4,833 per month, making the newest iPhone upgrade significantly more attainable. For those looking to move to a more advanced experience, iPhone 17 Pro is available starting at ₹1,07,990, supported by EMI options from ₹11,999.

- Its a great time to upgrade to Apple with unmatched value only at Reliance Digital -- with up to ₹5,000 instant discount on select cards, up to 24 months No Cost EMI, and exchange benefits up to ₹23,000. Offers are valid till 6th March 2026 on select Apple products.

In addition to these models, a differentiated exchange bonus across the entire iPhone portfolio reinforces RD as the go-to destination for customers looking to upgrade.

Customers can also enhance their Apple experience with special offers on accessories. The Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation, 44mm GPS) is available at an effective price of ₹24,899*, while the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) can be purchased at an effective price of ₹21,990*. These offers are supported by convenient monthly payment options, making premium Apple accessories more accessible than ever.

Reliance Digital is also offering the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip at an attractive price of ₹63,900, bundled with a complimentary 6-month Microsoft 365 subscription worth ₹3,599. In addition, customers can purchase the iPad A16 (Wi-Fi, 128 GB) starting at ₹33,900, with EMIs starting at just ₹1,413 and the benefit of one EMI off.

With a wide range of Apple products, expert in-store assistance, strong exchange programs and attractive financing options, Reliance Digital continues to be the trusted destination for customers seeking the best Apple deals.

Terms & Conditions: Prices include Brand Cashback, Student Discount, Exchange Value and Exchange Bonus. iPad EMI offer available on paper finance only.

