Remal Alcast Commences Operations at New Billet Casthouse in Maharashtra

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd. has commenced operations at its new integrated aluminium billet casthouse under the brand Remal at Vile Bhagad, Maharashtra. Backed by the Star Group, the facility strengthens India's aluminium manufacturing ecosystem with a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and advanced process capability.

Developed in collaboration with Almex Inc., USA and Swastik Furnaces Pvt. Ltd., India, the casthouse combines globally proven casting technology with robust engineering to ensure melting reliability, world class metal purity, and precise billet metallurgy. The plant is supported by an inhouse laboratory and a strategic partnership with Secat Inc., a leading global metallurgical research institution.

In Phase 1, the facility begins with the production of primary remelt aluminium homogenized billets, with 2,300 tonnes already delivered to customers. Phase 2, planned for April 2026, will increase output to 4,500 tonnes per month and introduce customised alloy development. By November 2026, the plant will integrate an advanced scrap sorting system and renewable energy inputs to produce low carbon billets, positioning Remal among India's first sustainable billet producers.

Designed for a capacity of 7,800 tonnes per month in the final phase, the facility is a part of a USD 50 million investment. The plant operates under AS9100D, ISO 45001, and ISO 14001 certifications with stringent COx and NOx emission controls and will be manufacturing billets across the 2xxx, 3xxx, 4xxx, 5xxx, 6xxx, and 7xxx alloy series. The project aligns with India's Make in India and circular economy goals, targeting applications across aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, and extrusion industries.

"This casthouse represents our commitment to sustainable excellence and to nurturing India's next generation of casting and metallurgy talent," said Parthiv Samir Rokadia, Managing Director, Remal.

Once fully operational, the plant will create around 400 direct and indirect jobs, setting new benchmarks for environmentally responsible aluminium manufacturing in India.

ABOUT REMAL

Founded in 2022, Remal an AS9100D certified organization, with its headquarters in Mahrasthra, operates through two specialised divisions; a master alloys and cast alloys division serving the titanium and superalloy industry, and an aluminium alloy homogenized billet division. With decades of experience in aluminium trading and a strong backward integration strategy, Remal is well-positioned to scale into advanced, high-value manufacturing for critical industries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Email: info@remalindia.com

Phone: +91 22 24915337 / 38 / 39

Address: 303-304, 3rd Floor, TV Industrial Estate, S.K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, India

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847602/Remal_Alcast_Manufacturing_Complex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847601/Remal_Alcast_Logo.jpg

