REnergy Dynamics (RED) Launches 'REDi' - A New Vertical Offering Specialised Industrial Construction Services

New Delhi [India], August 19: REnergy Dynamics Infraworks Pvt. Ltd. (REDi) has officially launched as a new vertical of REnergy Dynamics (RED). REDi will offer specialised industrial construction and EPC solutions across India. Positioned as an integrated platform for sustainable infrastructure delivery, REDi is poised to address the growing need for high-performance, future-ready industrial and environmental projects. The company will focus on precision-driven project delivery across logistics, warehousing, and industrial sectors. Industrial construction demands a rare combination of agility, reliability, and sustainability - qualities that REDi will embed into every project by leveraging digital tools, modular construction technologies, and advanced project management systems.

Within weeks of its incorporation, REDi has secured a significant industrial execution mandate from Reliance, marking its early entry into one of India's most prestigious industrial ecosystems.

Spearheading REDi's nationwide expansion are two seasoned professionals; Major Sumeet Lahane (Retd.) and Mr. Jeetendra Singh Saluja, who bring a powerful combination of discipline, innovation, and domain expertise.

An Indian Army veteran, a President's Gold Medalist from the Indian Military Academy, Major Sumeet Lahane (Retd.) has built a career marked by strategic leadership and operational excellence in high-stakes environments. Following years of distinguished military service, he transitioned to the renewable energy sector, where he held senior leadership roles at GPS Renewables, driving large-scale project delivery and organisational growth.

Mr. Jeetendra Singh Saluja is a seasoned infrastructure expert with over 20 years of experience across warehousing, logistics, and industrial development in India. He has built a formidable presence in the logistics and warehousing sector, overseeing the development of over 600,000 square feet of cumulative built-up space across multiple campuses. He has led the creation of integrated logistics hubs featuring Grade A warehouses, trusted by leading 3PL giants such as Delhivery, Safexpress, and XpressBees, making him a key enabler in India's fast-growing supply chain ecosystem.

Speaking about the new vertical, Major Sumeet Lahane (Retd.), Co-Founder and CEO, REDi, said, "I am delighted to take the next step forward with RED With REDi, we're creating a future-ready EPC platform that blends sustainability, smart engineering, and military-like execution precision. Our goal is to become the partner of choice for industrial construction projects by delivering turnkey infrastructure that is sustainable, scalable, and smart."

Mr. Jeetendra Singh Saluja, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, REDi, said, "REDi will deliver customised industrial construction solutions across India's most critical sectors - from water supply, urban utilities, industrial infrastructure to public works, Grade-A warehousing, and logistics parks."

Mr. Kushagra Nandan, Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of RED said, "By 2030, the construction sector is projected to contribute $1 trillion to India's overall economic output. There is a huge market opportunity for experienced players who can provide specialised industrial construction services in India. RED is happy to back Major Sumeet Lahane (Retd.) and Mr. Jeetendra Singh Saluja who are spearheading this initiative. I believe that under their able leadership, REDi will carry forward the legacy of RED delivering quality projects on time, and sustainably."

REDi will leverage modular construction, PEB technologies, smart project monitoring, and a vetted just-in-time supply chain to optimize delivery timelines and capital efficiency.

REDi is the infrastructure and EPC vertical of REnergy Dynamics Pvt Ltd. REDi delivers sustainable, tech-enabled infrastructure solutions across India's industrial, warehousing, and utility sectors. Built on a foundation of quality, safety, and speed, REDi is committed to engineering tomorrow's infrastructure -- responsibly.

REnergy Dynamics (RED) is dedicated to advancing the renewable energy sector in India, offering an integrated bioenergy platform to its clients. RED's portfolio of solutions includes: company-owned and developed large-scale bioenergy projects; EPC services to renewable energy developers; feedstock aggregation and its supply to compressed biogas projects; and the manufacturing and supply of CBG plant components. RED has quickly established a significant presence in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat through various bioenergy projects. The company is committed to sustainable growth and aims to create positive social and economic impacts on the communities and businesses they collaborate with.

